Seven Picks a Week is our guide to what’s worth catching in arts, culture and activities during the week ahead, with contributions from reporters throughout the WNYC/Gothamist newsroom and colleagues from WQXR and "All of It." See a new ballet based on a beloved novel and film The American Ballet Theater summer season features the New York premiere of “Like Water for Chocolate,” a new full-length ballet by the great choreographer Christopher Wheeldon. Based on the Mexican novel by Laura Esquivel and the beloved, award winning film it inspired, the story focuses on how the central character’s emotions spill out through cooking to influence everyone around her in startling and dramatic ways. The score is by film, concert hall and ballet composer Joby Talbot, whose alluring music and sound world you can explore in advance here. “Like Water for Chocolate” opens tonight, and runs through July 1; ticket information is available here. – Ed Yim, WQXR Celebrate with a popular guitarist at a venerable jazz club Guitarist, composer and bandleader Kurt Rosenwinkel is always a popular draw at the Village Vanguard — you'll see a line down the block pretty much any time he holds court in the intimate room. He'll return on Tuesday night with a quintet for a week-long run celebrating his newest album: fittingly, "Undercover (Live at the Village Vanguard)." There are two sets each night through Sunday, July 2; find out more and buy your tickets in advance here. – Steve Smith

"Africa Fashion" at the Brooklyn Museum explores the continent's abundance of creative design and style. Lakin Ogunbanwo

Explore the colorful abundance of African fashion A new exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum traces the evolution of African fashion, showcasing the designers who flourished as many countries on the continent won independence during the mid-20th century. More than 180 works are included in “Africa Fashion,” which takes patrons on a colorful journey through textiles, prints and the numerous materials used to make the intricate garments. One particularly informative part of “Africa Fashion,” is a detailed video that explains the names and meanings behind some of the most well-known prints. It opens today, and runs until October 22; for more information, visit here. – Precious Fondren Hear classical music under the sky at the Naumburg Bandshell Billed as the oldest continuously running outdoor classical music concert series in the world, the Naumburg Orchestral Concerts remain a consistent delight after 118 years – and this season, every concert opens with a new fanfare composed for the occasion. The next concert, on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., features Brooklyn-based indie orchestra The Knights. The program opens with "Bethesda Bliss," newly composed by violinist Colin Jacobsen, and includes the New York premiere of Jessie Montgomery's "L.E.S. Characters" alongside rustic pieces by Béla Bartók and George Enescu. Admission is free, but if you can't be there in person, tune in live on our classical-music sister station, WQXR. – Steve Smith

You can watch movies at the Intrepid Museum on "Free Fridays" this summer. Courtesy of the Intrepid Museum

Watch a movie atop a WWII aircraft carrier The Intrepid, the World War II aircraft carrier-turned museum, is hosting its next “Free Friday” event a week from today, on June 30. These special evenings allow free entry to the museum from 5 to 9 p.m., and include the Intrepid Summer Movie Series, featuring ship-themed films. This month’s movie is “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.” Seating is available on a first-come, first served basis. Guests are invited to bring chairs, blankets and picnic baskets, but asked to leave the booze at home. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the movie will start at sunset. – Kerry Shaw Explore experimental music on your evening commute The New York experimental music scene usually resides in intimate spaces well off the beaten path, but starting June 28, the estimable Red Hook arts organization Pioneer Works is curating "The Commuter Series," offering free outdoor performances on a Broadway plaza in Times Square. You can drop by and discover something new every Wednesday at 5 p.m., starting this week with Fox, Frye & Associates; among future offerings, especially highly recommended are The Chutneys, a boundary-bursting combo fronted by charismatic vocalist Gelsey Bell, playing on Aug. 16. You'll find more information here. – Steve Smith

All Of It and Get Lit producer Jordan Lauf has your summer reading recommendations in hand this week. Simon Close

Grab a comfortable chair, blanket or beach towel and dive into a new book