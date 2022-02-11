Tupper, 34, and his wife have lived in Brooklyn Heights for about five years now, and he calls 58 Joralemon one of the highlights of their neighborhood.

"For our wedding, [my wife] took a crew of our friends and family around Brooklyn Heights on a little tour, and pointed out all the interesting things in the neighborhood, including that subway vent," he said. "I actually went out today and walked by it, and I saw two British tourists looking at a map. I pointed it out to them, and I said, 'See that house? That's not a house.'"

Tupper, currently studying math at City College, decided to practice coding by creating a Myst-style graphic-adventure puzzle game during his winter break. He started to wonder where he could set such a game.

"I figured it was much easier to draw orthogonal lines than to try to draw some organic landscapes," he said. "So I started trying to think of places in the neighborhood that could be interesting. And there's something inherently, deeply mysterious about that building. If you look online, there's like one sort of grainy photo of the inside, taken maybe as the door is closing. So I was intrigued by the mystery inherent to the building."

It took about three weeks to create the game, with most of that time spent illustrating it with his iPad and a program called Procreate. The action starts with an opening crawl that explains a bit of the backstory and the goal of the game: a service emergency is causing "severe delays" on all the lines.

"The mayor is baffled," the opening text reads. "Nobody can figure out what is going on." And the only way to fix the subway system and rescue the city is to figure out the controls inside the building. If you've ever played Myst, it's not too difficult to figure out you have to explore and poke around a bit to find all the various levers.