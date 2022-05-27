Craig Piper, director of Wildlife Conservation Society Zoos, confirmed, "The bears have settled in and are wonderful additions to the Central Park Zoo. They are enjoying the varied terrain and water features in the exhibit, and they have arguably one of the best views of the Manhattan skyline."

He added, "As ambassadors for their wild cousins, their story will help people understand specific ways safely coexist with wildlife and reduce human-bear conflict, whether with grizzly bears in the West or black bears in our own back yard.”

According to WCS, Amber and Luna's mother was illegally shot, and Treena's mother had been euthanized for "repeatedly entering residential areas to forage for food."

The Central Park Zoo's previous set of grizzly bears, Betty and Veronica, passed away in 2021 and 2020, respectively, due to age. (They were rescued in 1995.)

There are three other grizzly bears in the WCS Zoo system: Kootz, Denali and Glacier, who were all rescued in 2009 and live at the Bronx Zoo.