As usual, most of the major details about the event—where the event is kicking off, which bars you'll want to avoid at all cost that day—won't be revealed until much closer to the date. What we do know: You have to give a $13 donation to get your Santa Badge, which gives you access to all the official SantaCon NYC venues. There are more details here if you are someone who is genuinely interested in learning more.

To their credit, the organizers of SantaCon are well aware of the its less-than-stellar reputation among New Yorkers, and they've attempted to curtail the worst behavior with rules and PSAs urging participants to not start fights, not bring open containers of alcohol, not try to use fake IDs or Vax cards, and to avoid "a crappy, trashy or Grinch-like attitude." And last year, when the event was off, they still encouraged Santas to donate to charity, even with no promise of public intoxication as a reward.

Having said that, you can only put so much lipstick on a pig that's completely passed out in a puddle on the floor of Penn Station. Overgrown frat guys who have been cooped up for much of the last 20 months may be looking to make up for lost time—and in case you've forgotten, even under optimal circumstances, that still involves quite a number of fistfights and unfortunate public incidents. At the end of the day, most New Yorkers just want to traverse the city without someone drunkenly stumbling into them and smashing their face into the sidewalk.