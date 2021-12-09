When did you find the photos? I first found my dad's Sesame Street negatives about five or six years ago now. It was all very random, actually. One day, I was procrastinating from some script I was trying not to write, and something made me google my father's name. Almost nothing turned up. Which bothered me a lot, frankly, more than I expected. Here was a guy who'd had a fine career, and done some really compelling work, in my biased opinion -- not to mention, he was my dad and I loved him -- but because he died before the creation of the Internet, he really had no digital footprint at all. All but forgotten-dot-com.

That's when I decided to try to send around some of his photos, and see if I could somehow interest a gallerist or a curator or somebody in the art world. And nobody cared. That's putting it mildly. I couldn't even get people on the phone to give me general advice. It turns out that the art world is a pretty merciless place. As I say in the book, at least in Hollywood, people will ignore you over coffee.

Read More: Photos Of Capote's Brooklyn Heights In The Late 1950s Unearthed

Meanwhile, a close friend of mine was pals with a prominent rock photographer, Kate Simon, who did agree to give me some advice over the phone. She told me: famous people. Gather any pictures your father took of famous people. That's the only way anybody's gonna care. That's when I started digging through the archive, very specifically looking for celebrity juice. And that's when I found this great trove of Sesame photos (in addition to photos of Truman Capote, W.E.B. Du Bois, Carl Reiner, Ralph Ellison, and on and on and on). None of which I'd ever seen, not even once. Which is amazing to me now. My dad just did the assignment, moved on, and stuffed the negatives in an overcrowded closet in the house where he lived and worked (and where my mom, the feminist painter Dotty Attie, still lives and works today). The exact same place I found them decades later.