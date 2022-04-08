This post is a sponsored collaboration between Queens Theatre and Gothamist staff.

Artists from across the country will join the local nonprofit for nine days of performances, including live music, dance, play readings, and even a circus, from May 13-22.

“We are excited to present a festival with such a range of disciplines represented. I know audiences will be thrilled by these performances,” said Queens Theatre Executive Director Taryn Sacramone. “The Forward Festival of the Arts extends the work we have done through our Theatre for All initiative and celebrates the inclusion of Disabled people in the performing arts.”

Among the companies and performances featured in the festival are Omnium Circus, a multi-abled and inclusive circus; Full Radius Dance, a company comprised of dancers with and without disabilities; Phamaly, a theatre company exclusively dedicated to artists with disabilities, and Molly Joyce, a composer whose disability is the creative source for her work.

The Forward Festival of the Arts also includes a series of works by Disabled playwrights, which are in development through the Apothetae/Lark National Playwriting Fellowship.

Widening the focus on Disabled artistry, Queens Theatre will present a panel discussion at Lincoln Center with artists from the Deaf/Disabled communities.

Event prices range from free to $35. The festival will include ASL Interpretation, Audio Description, Open Captioning, and other accessibility services. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit queenstheatre.org/forward-festival.