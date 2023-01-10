The holiday giving season may be over, but the Queens Botanical Garden is getting a big present: the largest philanthropic donation in its history.

On Tuesday, the 83 year-old Flushing institution announced an $8 million gift from the Bluestone Foundation. The money will be used to develop and launch environmental education programs for young people in Queens.

In return, the names of Joan and Norman Bluestone, who established the foundation, will adorn a new city-funded building to house those programs, for which the Botanical Garden is expecting to break ground this summer.

Evie Hantzopoulos, the garden's executive director, said a meeting with foundation trustees showed a direct connection between the new building's designated purpose and the Bluestone Foundation's mission of serving students in all Queens communities.

"They firmly believe in the power of education, and making sure that every young person has the opportunity to engage in high-quality programming that is rooted in environmental education and sustainability and the love of nature,” Hantzopoulos told Gothamist.

“Part of what we'll be doing is reaching out to communities in Queens that may not come to the garden,” she continued. “We're going to do some special outreach to the Rockaways and to Jamaica, and really make sure that kids in underserved communities are really immersed in the kind of innovative programming that will really spark their minds and their curiosity on some of the critical issues that we're facing.”