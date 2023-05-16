Welcome, friend. You’re right on time. Pull up a chair and settle in at Roundabout Theatre Company’s PRIMARY TRUST, a world-premiere play you have to see to believe in. Get to know a young man named Kenneth (William Jackson Harper, The Good Place), a bookstore worker who spends his evenings sipping mai tais at a small town tiki bar. When he’s suddenly laid off, Kenneth finds himself on the very edge of finding the courage to make connections, change his day-to-day routine, and, just maybe, embrace a world he’s long avoided.

Are you ready to discover that world for yourself? You can at PRIMARY TRUST. Get into the spirit of the show when you stop by for weeknight happy hours at Roundabout’s totally transformed on-site tiki lounge. Enjoy lower-priced $65 tickets, plus discounts on drinks starting at 6:30pm, an hour before the show begins. Just be sure to book your visit on Tuesdays-Thursdays. So bring an old friend, or channel your inner Kenneth and maybe you’ll make a new connection before seeing this quirky, humorous and heartfelt show.

Directed by Knud Adams, the world premiere of Eboni Booth’s PRIMARY TRUST also features Eric Berryman, April Matthis, Jay O. Sanders and Luke Wygodny. Don’t miss this limited 8-week engagement through July 2 only, at Roundabout Theatre Company’s Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre - Laura Pels Theatre. Get tickets and information at RoundaboutTheatre.org.