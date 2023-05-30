June is Pride Month, when LGBTQ+ communities throughout the city, across the country and around the world join forces to celebrate solidarity and liberty loudly and proudly. The celebration is especially resonant here in New York City, where the June 1969 Stonewall uprising proved a flashpoint for a burgeoning revolution, and provided a calendar date worthy of commemoration.

The city's biggest events cluster around what's become known as Pride Weekend, which arrives on Friday, June 23, and culminates in the official NYC Pride March on Sunday, June 25. But there are plenty of parades, parties and other special events before then, from which we've assembled some especially choice options, listed in chronological order. We'll add more as we learn about them.

Jersey Pride

Billed as New Jersey's largest statewide Pride celebration, the 31st annual statewide LGBTQ Pride Celebration hits the streets of Asbury Park at noon on Sunday, June 4, when a parade makes its way from Asbury Park City Hall to the ocean, mostly via Grand Avenue. Singer Thea Austin, the voice behind the 1992 dance hit "Rhythm is a Dancer," and drag artist Ada Vox headline a six-hour concert at the waterfront festival grounds, where admission will set you back just $10.

Sunday, June 4 at noon; details here.

Queens Pride

Always a buoyant and colorful affair, the 30th annual Queens Pride Parade makes its way along 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights starting at noon on Sunday, June 4. The route runs from 89th Street to 75th Street, where this year's festival hosts headliners Julian King, Lolita Leopard and the Masterz at Work Dance Family.

Sunday, June 4 at noon; details here.

Brooklyn Pride

Brooklyn Pride is hosting special events and gatherings throughout the month of June, including Pride Night at the Brooklyn Cyclones on June 8 and a free outdoor screening of "Rent" June 9. Consult their calendar for details on those events, which serve as preludes to the main events, the Brooklyn Pride Festival, on Saturday, June 10, at Fourth Street Plaza on Park Slope, with live entertainment starting at noon on Fifth Avenue between Union and Ninth Streets. That's followed by a unique twilight parade at 7:30 p.m., running along Fifth Avenue from Lincoln Place to Ninth Street.

Saturday, June 10 at 11 a.m.; details here.

"Pride Birding"

The Bronx Pride Festival isn't happening until July (see below), but that doesn't mean there's nothing happening in June. NYC Parks is behind this free venture with the Urban Park Rangers in Crotona Park, searching in specific for birds whose plumage features the colors of the LGBTQ+ Pride flag.

Saturday, June 10 at 11 a.m.; details here.

Montclair Pride 2023

Out Montclair produces this big, bountiful New Jersey celebration, which features abundant activities and multiple stages, including a main site at Bloomfield and Fullerton Avenues. Actor and comedian Judy Gold will host the main event on Saturday, June 10. Further performers include Laura Benanti, Rosé, Patrick Wilson, Brandi Massey and the New Jersey Gay Men’s Chorus. The festival ends at 6 p.m, followed by a two-hour street dance party. And check the festival website for details about preliminary events starting June 1.

Saturday, June 10 at noon; details here.

Long Island Pride

Huntington Village is the home of the official Long Island Pride Parade and Festival, scheduled for Sunday, June 11, from noon to 5 p.m. TV personality Ross Mathews serves as the grand marshal of the parade, which starts at Gerard and Main Streets and makes its way to Heckscher Park for further festivities.

Sunday, June 11 at noon; details here.

“Night Out”

The Knockdown Center in Maspeth hosts a Pride concert produced jointly by the arts and culture websites Pitchfork and Them, offering an exhilarating lineup of alternative queer artists, including Tinashe, Lido Pimienta, Pom Pom Squad and Zebra Katz. Advance tickets are available now, and include an option for making an extra donation to the Transgender Law Center.

Saturday, June 17 at 6 p.m.; details here.