You told us about your shuttered neighborhood haunts and your eerily mundane routines. Your masks and your kids and your grocery lists. We know that everyone is making bread - it’s in the poems. So are the endless sirens. The elasticity of time. The 7 o’clock cheers.

We heard from many people who said they’ve never written a poem before, or haven’t in a long while, and enjoyed processing their thoughts in this new way. A physician volunteering at Bellevue said she hadn’t realized she needed to write about what she’s going through until she heard about the poetry challenge.

Thanks to everyone who wrote in. We’ve published our favorite five poems below, but you’re going to want to dive into this collection of the 150+ poems we received, all shared with permission. And here’s a kid-friendly curation, that sorts out darker themes.

Before you go, we’re retiring the first prompt. Here’s your second poetry prompt:

Answer the question you wish someone would ask you right now. Make the question the title of your poem.

The Ro Ro

or

What a Month a Difference Makes

(for pandemia dyslexics or maybe my Dad)

I used to argue in my mind

with Eliot and his muddy line

about April

being the cruellest month, after all,

Don’t November and February call

for cold consideration?

But this April?

This culling by drowning

in your own blood April?

This viral dying alone April.

This false flattening April, uncured and uncurved?

This invisible droplet

murderer, this isolation at all costs

a dozen eggs killing

the nice lady at the grocery store April?

This skin cracked soapy handed masked up month

of shameful breaths stolen outside

with refrigerated trucks out back of ER's

drive-through testing and us behind bars

in our own apartments?

But I love you dad, as you lose your mind

from two thousand miles and six feet away,

I know you're sad

quarantined in the condo with mom on lockdown.

And I too am too low for not seeing you or the Cherry now

that's hung with blossom on the bough--

(another poet's creeping in) to quote

three such poets is a literary win.

But white tents replicate like a virus, like spores

Everyone's afraid to go in stores.

While my colleagues, struggling to breathe

empty their own lungs at home with incentive

spirometers. I'm hurting (smile)

What's not about this April? while

in my head

I'm way too sad to sing,

instead

bring something for Easter

from the kitchen to the hallway

And in a small way

we need celebrate a reborning,

heed the CDC warning us to

keep it together by keeping us apart.

The weather’s preternaturally wet and cold.

I start to rhyme in vain

anyway

As my bride of old says rain

resignedly: April showers

bring May horrors is

What we don’t say.

But we do not cry or bow down now to

the king of desolation crowning this verse,

as the siren of another hearse

wails past the windows of our sliver of Broadway Oh

So empty now, the loneliest of cities just became

more lonely somehow because of the Corona

--insta kids be calling it the Ro-Ro--

a tiny unseeable wicked witch which

(to misquote yet a colder poet)

with apologies in my defense--

This virus has made all the difference.

No, Old Tom made no calendrical mistakes:

April... What a Month a Difference makes.

-Mark Schulte on the Upper West Side

Morning, Covid-19

Each day, before I make my coffee,

I check on the Little Guy.

Did he grow?

Did he add a leaf?

Today, like me, he is stretching toward the window,

searching for the sun.

Four weeks ago,

(does he remember?)

He was a dot, curled up, dreaming,

Safe under the soil,

on the windowsill

in the kitchen

in Bubbie's home.

Tomorrow, I will put him on the stoop,

where he can smile at the neighbors

and feel the breeze.

And, some day soon, when he shares his fruit with me,

I will tell him about the one who tucked him in that first night.

And we will miss her together.

-Lisa Minsky-Primus, a physician on the Upper West Side (She adds: “I haven't lost anyone from my personal life, but I've spent this week talking with families who are dealing with sudden, heart-wrenching losses. So the pain, while real, is just something I'm helping others carry.”)