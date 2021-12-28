Hamburger
Gothamist
Gothamist
Close
arrow left
Photos: The Times Square Ball Gets Ready For Its Second Pandemic New Year’s Eve
Slide 1 of 15
Scott Lynch / Gothamist
Slide 2 of 15
Scott Lynch / Gothamist
Slide 3 of 15
Scott Lynch / Gothamist
Advertisement
Slide 4 of 15
Scott Lynch / Gothamist
Slide 5 of 15
Scott Lynch / Gothamist
Slide 6 of 15
Scott Lynch / Gothamist
Advertisement
Slide 7 of 15
Scott Lynch / Gothamist
Slide 8 of 15
Scott Lynch / Gothamist
Slide 9 of 15
Scott Lynch / Gothamist
Slide 10 of 15
Scott Lynch / Gothamist
Slide 11 of 15
Scott Lynch / Gothamist
Slide 12 of 15
Scott Lynch / Gothamist
Advertisement
Slide 13 of 15
Scott Lynch / Gothamist
Slide 14 of 15
Scott Lynch / Gothamist
Slide 15 of 15
Scott Lynch / Gothamist
arrow
End
Back To Article