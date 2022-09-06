Photo essay: Labor Day Carnival returns to Brooklyn, and a new generation of revelers emerges - Photo Gallery

Painters at work on a Carnival-themed mural at the West Indian American Day Carnival Association in Crown Heights.
A mas camp in East Flatbush, where revelers meet to plan their outfits and performances for the West Indian Day Parade.
Ornate carnival outfits being design Antoine Mas Camp in East Flatbush.
A mas player carries their part of their costume.
A participant in Youth Carnival, a special celebration for children.
Young mas players at Junior Carnival.
A young Guyanese-flag-waver at Junior Carnival.
Children play beneath stilt walkers at street festival in Crown Heights.
A Jab Jab player at street festival in Crown Heights.
A young drummer at a street Festival in Crown Heights.
A steel plan player with the Pan in Motion steel orchestra at rehearsal in Crown Heights.
A young drummer watches the Pan in Motion steel orchestra at a steel pan competition in Crown Heights.
A Grenadian-flag-bearer at Grenada Carriacou and Petite Martinique Day in Crown Heights.
A young stilt walker at Grenada Carriacou and Petite Martinique Day in Crown Heights.
Preparing food for the Carnival weekend.
A night-time game of dominoes in East Flatbush, before J'Ouvert morning .
A Jab Jab player at J'Ouvert in Crown Heights.
Revelers dance at J'Ouvert in Crown Heights.
Representing Grenada and Jab Jab at J'Ouvert in Crown Heights.
Onlookers gather to watch the West Indian Day Parade along Eastern Parkway.
A young reveler looks on from a float in the West Indian Day Parade procession.
Revelers dance at the West Indian Day Parade down Eastern Parkway.
A young parade-goer examines a Jab Jab character alongside the parade route.
Food vendors prep for service alongside the parade route.
A young parade-goer sleeps aboard a parade float.
Revelers take a break atop a parade float.
Onlookers to the West Indian Day Parade down Eastern Parkway.
Atop one of the floats representing in the West Indian Day Parade.
A crowd of onlookers along Eastern Parkway.
A young parade goer is carried down the parade route.