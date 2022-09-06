Hamburger
Photo essay: Labor Day Carnival returns to Brooklyn, and a new generation of revelers emerges - Photo Gallery

arrow left Photo essay: Labor Day Carnival returns to Brooklyn, and a new generation of revelers emerges
Painters at work on a Carnival-themed mural at the West Indian American Day Carnival Association in Crown Heights.

Painters at work on a Carnival-themed mural at the West Indian American Day Carnival Association in Crown Heights.
Allen M. Pierre
A mas camp in East Flatbush, where revelers meet to plan their outfits and performances for the West Indian Day Parade.

A mas camp in East Flatbush, where revelers meet to plan their outfits and performances for the West Indian Day Parade.
Allen M. Pierre
Ornate carnival outfits being design Antoine Mas Camp in East Flatbush.

Ornate carnival outfits being design Antoine Mas Camp in East Flatbush.
Allen M. Pierre
A mas player carries their part of their costume.

A mas player carries their part of their costume.
Allen M. Pierre
A participant in Youth Carnival, a special celebration for children.

A participant in Youth Carnival, a special celebration for children.
Allen M. Pierre
Young mas players at Junior Carnival.

Young mas players at Junior Carnival.
Allen M. Pierre
A young Guyanese-flag-waver at Junior Carnival.

A young Guyanese-flag-waver at Junior Carnival.
Allen M. Pierre
Children play beneath stilt walkers at street festival in Crown Heights.

Children play beneath stilt walkers at street festival in Crown Heights.
Allen M. Pierre
A Jab Jab player at street festival in Crown Heights.

A Jab Jab player at street festival in Crown Heights.
Allen M. Pierre
A young drummer at a street Festival in Crown Heights.

A young drummer at a street Festival in Crown Heights.
Allen M. Pierre
A steel plan player with the Pan in Motion steel orchestra at rehearsal in Crown Heights.

A steel plan player with the Pan in Motion steel orchestra at rehearsal in Crown Heights.
Allen M. Pierre
A young drummer watches the Pan in Motion steel orchestra at a steel pan competition in Crown Heights.

A young drummer watches the Pan in Motion steel orchestra at a steel pan competition in Crown Heights.
Allen M. Pierre
A Grenadian-flag-bearer at Grenada Carriacou and Petite Martinique Day in Crown Heights.

A Grenadian-flag-bearer at Grenada Carriacou and Petite Martinique Day in Crown Heights.
Allen M. Pierre
A young stilt walker at Grenada Carriacou and Petite Martinique Day in Crown Heights.

A young stilt walker at Grenada Carriacou and Petite Martinique Day in Crown Heights.
Allen M. Pierre
Preparing food for the Carnival weekend.

Preparing food for the Carnival weekend.
Allen M. Pierre
A night-time game of dominoes in East Flatbush, before J'Ouvert morning .

A night-time game of dominoes in East Flatbush, before J'Ouvert morning .
Allen M. Pierre
A Jab Jab player at J'Ouvert in Crown Heights.

A Jab Jab player at J'Ouvert in Crown Heights.
Allen M. Pierre
Revelers dance at J'Ouvert in Crown Heights.

Revelers dance at J'Ouvert in Crown Heights.
Allen M. Pierre
Representing Grenada and Jab Jab at J'Ouvert in Crown Heights.

Representing Grenada and Jab Jab at J'Ouvert in Crown Heights.
Allen M. Pierre
Onlookers gather to watch the West Indian Day Parade along Eastern Parkway.

Onlookers gather to watch the West Indian Day Parade along Eastern Parkway.
Allen M. Pierre
A young reveler looks on from a float in the West Indian Day Parade procession.

A young reveler looks on from a float in the West Indian Day Parade procession.
Allen M. Pierre
Revelers dance at the West Indian Day Parade down Eastern Parkway.

Revelers dance at the West Indian Day Parade down Eastern Parkway.
Allen M. Pierre
A young parade-goer examines a Jab Jab character alongside the parade route.

A young parade-goer examines a Jab Jab character alongside the parade route.
Allen M. Pierre
Food vendors prep for service at the alongside the parade route.

Food vendors prep for service alongside the parade route.
Allen M. Pierre
A young parade-goer sleeps aboard a parade float.

A young parade-goer sleeps aboard a parade float.
Allen M. Pierre
Revelers take a break atop a parade float.

Revelers take a break atop a parade float.
Allen M. Pierre
Onlookers to the West Indian Day Parade down Eastern Parkway.

Onlookers to the West Indian Day Parade down Eastern Parkway.
Allen M. Pierre
Atop one of the floats representing in the West Indian Day Parade.

Atop one of the floats representing in the West Indian Day Parade.
Allen M. Pierre
A crowd of onlookers along Eastern Parkway.

A crowd of onlookers along Eastern Parkway.
Allen M. Pierre
A young parade goer is carried down the parade route.

A young parade goer is carried down the parade route.
Allen M. Pierre
