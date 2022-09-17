Feast of San Gennaro returns to NYC's Little Italy for its 96th year - Photo Gallery

A car drives up Mulberry Street during the procession.
A large crowd forms on Mulberry Street later in the day.
Salvatore Rinaldi (center), a co-owner of the Paesano restaurant on Mulberry Street, speaks to a waiter while sitting with his friend Dimitri Vassilopoulos.
Lucy Spata, the owner of Lucy’s Sausages, sits by her stand. She has worked at the festival for the past 50 years.
Vincenzo gets the sausages ready at his booth. He has been working the festival for over 50 years.
People photograph and record the procession on Mulberry Street.
Lucy Spata of Brooklyn, the San Gennaro Queen, has her crown adjusted by her mother Giovanna prior to the procession.
NASA Astronaut Mike Massimino, the Procession’s Grand Marshal, talks to members of an Army Color Guard unit prior to the start of the procession.
People dine on pizza along Mulberry Street.
Jeanie Gama, 84, visits the Church of the Most Precious Blood on Mulberry Street, where the statue of San Gennaro is kept. She grew up on the block and although she doesn’t live in Little Italy anymore she always returns to the festival.
Members of the Clarity Festival Brass Band play on a float during the procession.
A mother and daughter play at a carnival ride on Hester Street.