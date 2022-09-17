Hamburger
Feast of San Gennaro returns to NYC's Little Italy for its 96th year - Photo Gallery

arrow left Feast of San Gennaro returns to NYC's Little Italy for its 96th year
A car drives up Mulberry Street during the procession.

Aristide Economopoulos for Gothamist
A large crowd forms on Mulberry Street later in the day.

Aristide Economopoulos for Gothamist
Salvatore Rinaldi (center), a co-owner of the Paesano restaurant on Mulberry Street, speaks to a waiter while sitting with his friend Dimitri Vassilopoulos.

Aristide Economopoulos for Gothamist
Lucy Spata, the owner of Lucy’s Sausages, sits by her stand. She has worked at the festival for the past 50 years.

Aristide Economopoulos for Gothamist
Vincenzo gets the sausages ready at his booth. He has been working the festival for over 50 years.

Aristide Economopoulos for Gothamist
People photograph and record the procession on Mulberry Street.

Aristide Economopoulos for Gothamist
Lucy Spata of Brooklyn, the San Gennaro Queen, has her crown adjusted by her mother Giovanna prior to the procession.

Aristide Economopoulos for Gothamist
NASA Astronaut Mike Massimino, the Procession’s Grand Marshal, talks to members of an Army Color Guard unit prior to the start of the procession.

Aristide Economopoulos for Gothamist
People dine on pizza along Mulberry Street.

Aristide Economopoulos for Gothamist
Jeanie Gama, 84, visits the Church of the Most Precious Blood on Mulberry Street, where the statue of San Gennaro is kept. She grew up on the block and although she doesn’t live in Little Italy anymore she always returns to the festival.

Aristide Economopoulos for Gothamist
Vincenzo gets the sausages ready at his booth. He has been working the festival for over 50 years.

Aristide Economopoulos for Gothamist
Members of the Clarity Festival Brass Band play on a float during the procession.

Aristide Economopoulos for Gothamist
A mother and daughter play at a carnival ride on Hester Street.

Aristide Economopoulos for Gothamist
