Creatively costumed canines at NYC’s 2022 Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Festival

A dog dressed as a spotted lanternfly.

Photo by Scott Lynch for Gothamist

Three dogs dressed as train conductors.

Photo by Scott Lynch for Gothamist

The 2022 return of the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade.

Photo by Scott Lynch for Gothamist

A dog dressed as a mushroom.

Photo by Scott Lynch for Gothamist

A dog dressed as Jesus Christ, complete with a crown of thorns.

Photo by Scott Lynch for Gothamist

A clown and their dog.

Photo by Scott Lynch for Gothamist

The 2022 return of the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade.

Photo by Scott Lynch for Gothamist

A dog dressed as a pastrami sandwich from Katz's Delicatessen.

Photo by Scott Lynch for Gothamist

The crowd at the 2022 return of the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade.

Photo by Scott Lynch for Gothamist

Mimi was dressed as a bodega cat, complete with a mini rolling convenience store on a wheeled wire shelf.

Photo by Scott Lynch for Gothamist

Photo by Scott Lynch for Gothamist

Two dogs dressed as Wilma and Fred Flintstone.

Photo by Scott Lynch for Gothamist

Wonder dog!

Photo by Scott Lynch for Gothamist