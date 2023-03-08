Photos MCNY New York Now: Home Exhibit 2023

Share
21 photos
Jamel Shabazz at the Museum of the City of New York
Evelyn, from the series "Life after Life in Prison: The Bedroom Project"
Liberty, from the series "We Are Like Air: NYC"
Nikki and Ceara, Astoria, Queens, NY, from the series “A House Is Not Home”
Valentines, East 10th Street, Greenwich Village, New York, from the series “Out My Window”
Untitled, from the series "In Plain Air, Prospect Park, Brooklyn"
Farragut Houses
Family and Friends Arrive at My Sister’s House For a Pre-prom Party, Tottenville, Staten Island
Quarantine in Queens, Day 26
Fuck the MTA, Homie..., from the series “Adopted Family”
Daniel and a Fictional Character, from the series “Living in Sanctuary”
Tony Timms and the Rock, St. Albans, Queens
09:15, from the series “Manhattan Sundays”
Playing Eve, from the series “Wanted Beautiful Home Loving Girl”
Bodega #1, from the series "Buy, Bye Bedstuy"
Farah Buying Halal Food in Queens, from the series "We Are Like Air: NYC"
