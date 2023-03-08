Donate
Photos MCNY New York Now: Home Exhibit 2023

21 photos

Jamel Shabazz at the Museum of the City of New York

Ben Yakas/Gothamist
Ben Yakas/Gothamist

Evelyn, from the series "Life after Life in Prison: The Bedroom Project"

Courtesy of Sara Bennett

Liberty, from the series "We Are Like Air: NYC"

Courtesy Xyza Cruz Bacani
Brad Farwell

Nikki and Ceara, Astoria, Queens, NY, from the series “A House Is Not Home”

Courtesy of Laila Annmarie Stevens

Valentines, East 10th Street, Greenwich Village, New York, from the series “Out My Window”

Courtesy of Gail Albert Halaban
Ben Yakas/Gothamist

Untitled, from the series "In Plain Air, Prospect Park, Brooklyn"

Courtesy of Irina Rozovsky

Farragut Houses

Courtesy of Ian Reid

Family and Friends Arrive at My Sister’s House For a Pre-prom Party, Tottenville, Staten Island

Courtesy of Paul Moakley
Ben Yakas/Gothamist

Quarantine in Queens, Day 26

Courtesy of Neil Kramer

Fuck the MTA, Homie..., from the series “Adopted Family”

Courtesy of Nolan Trowe

Daniel and a Fictional Character, from the series “Living in Sanctuary”

Courtesy of Cinthya Santos-Briones
Ben Yakas/Gothamist

Tony Timms and the Rock, St. Albans, Queens

Courtesy of Elias Williams

09:15, from the series “Manhattan Sundays”

Courtesy of Benrubi Gallery and Richard Renaldi

Playing Eve, from the series “Wanted Beautiful Home Loving Girl”

Courtesy of Cheryl Mukherji

Bodega #1, from the series "Buy, Bye Bedstuy"

Courtesy of Anders Jones

Farah Buying Halal Food in Queens, from the series "We Are Like Air: NYC"

Courtesy Xyza Cruz Bacani