Contemporary art fair Frieze returns to its pandemic-era home in Hudson Yards - Photo Gallery

arrow left Contemporary art fair Frieze returns to its pandemic-era home in Hudson Yards
Doron Langberg, "Oren and Bennett," at Victoria Miro

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
María Berrío, "The Cuttings," at Victoria Miro

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Yayoi Kusama, "Stars in the Boundless Universe," at Victoria Miro

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Yayoi Kusama, Untitled, at Victoria Miro

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Sarah Sze, "Air from Air," at Victoria Miro

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Flora Yukhnovich, "Total Betty," at Victoria Miro

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Paula Rego, "The Fisherman," at Victoria Miro

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Alice Neel, "Linus and Ava Helen Pauling," at Victoria Miro

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Shilpa Gupta, Untitled, at Tanya Bonakdar

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Olafur Eliasson, at Tanya Bonakdar

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Simon Fujiwara, "Who's Whoggenheim Whoseum?" at Esther Schipper

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Tom Sachs, "Rocket Factory," at Thaddeus Ropac

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Mai-Thu Perret, "Diana," at David Kordansky

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Takashi Murakami, at Perrotin

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Christina Banban, at Perrotin

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Paola Pivi, "It's Me," at Perrotin

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Daniel Arsham, "Veiled Porsche," and JR, "Trompe l'oeil," at Perrotin

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Eamon Ore-Giron, "Infinite Regress," at James Cohan

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Carol Bove, at David Zwirner

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Barbara Wagner, at Fortes D'Aloia & Gabriel

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Marwan, at Sfeir-Semler

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Sam Moyer, "Ester," at Sean Kelly

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Liam Gillick, "Defined Production," at Casey Kaplan

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Jonathan Baldock, at Stephen Friedman

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Alex Da Corte, at Matthew Marks

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Enrico Riley, "Passing Through," at Jenkins Johnson

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Jean-Luc Mouléne, "Les Trois Boules Multicolores," at Miguel Abreu

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Blake Rayne, "Skull Bay," at Miguel Abreu

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Simon Fujiwara, "Around and Around Who Goes?" at Esther Schipper

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
John Giorno, "Eating the Sky," at Canada

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Issy Wood, "Study for Me," at Carlos/Ishikawa

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Jacqueline Kiyomi Gork, "Sound Blanket No. 11," at Francois Ghebaly

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Christine Sun Kim, "Can Not Aff Ord," at Francois Ghebaly

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Timur Si-Qin, "La Guardiana del Río Rinquia," at Société

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Bunny Rogers, "TBT," at Société

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Kye Christensen-Knowles, at Lomex

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Kye Christensen-Knowles, at Lomex

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Cajsa von Zeipel, at Company Gallery

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Cajsa von Zeipel, at Company Gallery

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Cajsa von Zeipel, at Company Gallery

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Cajsa von Zeipel, at Company Gallery

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Marsha Pels, at Lubov

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Alvaro Barrington, at Mendes Wood DM

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Nancy Grossman, at Michael Rosenfeld

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Paulo Nimer Pjota, "Opium poppy vinho," at Mendes Wood DM

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Haegue Yang, "Sonic Rope," at dépendance

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Simon Fujiwara, "Hello Who?" at Esther Schipper

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
Robert Rauschenberg, "Wall Pond," at Thaddaeus Ropac

Scott Lynch/Gothamist
