Truman, a fixed gear bike rider from Miami, stands for a portrait before the start of Monster Track.
Ferret, a fixed gear cyclist from New York City, stands for a portrait before the start of Monster Track.
Raven, a fixed gear bike rider from Washington D.C., stands for a portrait before the start of Monster Track.
Racers participating in this year’s Monster Track bike race tune up their bikes and catch up with one another in Alphabet City before the start of the race.
Leaf, a fixed gear cyclist with G.O.A.T. bikes, shows off his custom denim vest before the start of Monster Track.
Brittany O'Neal, a sponsored track racer with Weis Factory Racing, stands for a portrait before the start of Monster Track.
Snakes, a fixed gear cyclist from Miami, stands for a portrait before the start of Monster Track.
Toni, center, holding a Red Bull, catches up with fellow racers before the start of Monster Track.
Krussia, a fixed gear cyclist from New York City, stands for a portrait before the start of Monster Track.
Bicycles and messenger bags belonging to some of the racers.
A manifest for the race, listing two of the checkpoints. It's up to the racers themselves to figure out the quickest path to the checkpoints.
Onacomeuppp, a fixed gear cyclist from New York City, center, performs tire stalls.
Toni, a fixed gear cyclist from New York City, poses for a portrait before the start of Monster Track.
Toni, a fixed gear cyclist from New York City, center, is joined by dozens of fellow fixed gear cyclists at the dead end of East 13th Street and Avenue B.
A racer has his manifest marked at a checkpoint.
Racers have their manifests marked at a checkpoint.
Racers at the checkpoint on 67th Street and First Avenue.
Cyclists barrel up First Avenue as they race toward the Harlem checkpoint.
Monster Track racers barrel up First Avenue toward the Harlem checkpoint.
