Monster Track: an adrenaline-filled, unsanctioned bike race through Manhattan's streets

Truman, a fixed gear bike rider from Miami, stands for a portrait before the start of Monster Track.

Jose Alvarado for Gothamist

Ferret, a fixed gear cyclist from New York City, stands for a portrait before the start of Monster Track.

Jose Alvarado for Gothamist

Raven, a fixed gear bike rider from Washington D.C., stands for a portrait before the start of Monster Track.

Jose Alvarado for Gothamist

Racers participating in this year’s Monster Track bike race tune up their bikes and catch up with one another in Alphabet City before the start of the race.

Jose Alvarado for Gothamist

Leaf, a fixed gear cyclist with G.O.A.T. bikes, shows off his custom denim vest before the start of Monster Track.

Jose Alvarado for Gothamist

Racers participating in this year’s Monster Track bike race tune up their bikes and catch up with one another in Alphabet City before the start of the race.

Jose Alvarado for Gothamist

Brittany O'Neal, a sponsored track racer with Weis Factory Racing, stands for a portrait before the start of Monster Track.

Jose Alvarado for Gothamist

Snakes, a fixed gear cyclist from Miami, stands for a portrait before the start of Monster Track.

Jose Alvarado for Gothamist

Toni, center, holding a Red Bull, catches up with fellow racers before the start of Monster Track.

Jose Alvarado for Gothamist

Krussia, a fixed gear cyclist from New York City, stands for a portrait before the start of Monster Track.

Jose Alvarado for Gothamist

Bicycles and messenger bags belonging to some of the racers.

Jose Alvarado for Gothamist

A manifest for the race, listing two of the checkpoints. It's up to the racers themselves to figure out the quickest path to the checkpoints.

Jose Alvarado for Gothamist

Onacomeuppp, a fixed gear cyclist from New York City, center, performs tire stalls.

Jose Alvarado for Gothamist

Toni, a fixed gear cyclist from New York City, poses for a portrait before the start of Monster Track.

Jose Alvarado for Gothamist

Toni, a fixed gear cyclist from New York City, center, is joined by dozens of fellow fixed gear cyclists at the dead end of East 13th Street and Avenue B.

Jose Alvarado for Gothamist

A racer has his manifest marked at a checkpoint.

Jose Alvarado for Gothamist

Racers have their manifests marked at a checkpoint.

Jose Alvarado for Gothamist

Racers at the checkpoint on 67th Street and First Avenue.

Jose Alvarado for Gothamist

Cyclists barrel up First Avenue as they race toward the Harlem checkpoint.

Jose Alvarado for Gothamist

Monster Track racers barrel up First Avenue toward the Harlem checkpoint.

Jose Alvarado for Gothamist