Hamburger
Close

Photos: Governors Island throws ice sculpture party on final weekend of its "Winter Village" - Photo Gallery

arrow left Photos: Governors Island throws ice sculpture party on final weekend of its "Winter Village"
Slide 3 of 34
Ice sculptures on Governors Island
Scott Lynch / Gothamist
Advertisement
Slide 6 of 34
Ice sculptures on Governors Island
Scott Lynch / Gothamist
Advertisement
Slide 12 of 34
Ice sculptures on Governors Island
Scott Lynch / Gothamist
Advertisement
Slide 18 of 34
Ice sculptures on Governors Island
Scott Lynch / Gothamist
Advertisement
Slide 24 of 34
Ice sculptures on Governors Island
Scott Lynch / Gothamist
Advertisement
Slide 30 of 34
Ice sculptures on Governors Island
Scott Lynch / Gothamist
Advertisement
arrow
End
Back To Article