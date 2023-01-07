Donate
Donate

Share

Return to Article

Long-running off-Broadway sensation 'Stomp' takes a final bow in Manhattan

9 photos

Osugi/Shutterstock

Pookiesnacker, featuring a pre-"Stomp" Luke Cresswell (right).

Steve McNicholas, courtesy of the artists

Luke Cresswell shooting Bette Midler's "Mondo Beyondo" in 1988.

Courtesy of the artists

Luke Cresswell (right front) in a "Stomp" tryout performance at Zap Club, Brighton.

Courtesy of the artists

Theseus Gerard, Luke Cresswell and Fiona Mills in the original "Stomp" cast on a U.S. tour.

Courtesy of the artists

Fraser Morrison and Luke Cresswell in the original "Stomp" company, 1994.

Courtesy of the artists

Would-be "Stomp" performers lined up to audition as the show prepared its return from pandemic closure, in June 2021.

Jake Offenhartz

The "Stomp" cast with Carlos Thomas, third from right.

Courtesy of the artists

The "Stomp" cast with Carlos Thomas, midair right.

Courtesy of the artists