Hamburger
Gothamist
Gothamist
Close
Dominican Day Parade returns to Manhattan for 40th anniversary - Photo Gallery
arrow left
Dominican Day Parade returns to Manhattan for 40th anniversary
Slide 1 of 16
Revelers celebrate the 40th annual National Dominican Day Parade down 6th Avenue in Manhattan.
arrow
Revelers celebrate the 40th annual National Dominican Day Parade down 6th Avenue in Manhattan.
Cheril Sanchez for Gothamist
Slide 2 of 16
Revelers celebrate the 40th annual National Dominican Day Parade down 6th Avenue in Manhattan.
arrow
Revelers celebrate the 40th annual National Dominican Day Parade down 6th Avenue in Manhattan.
Cheril Sanchez for Gothamist
Slide 3 of 16
Revelers celebrate the 40th annual National Dominican Day Parade down 6th Avenue in Manhattan.
arrow
Revelers celebrate the 40th annual National Dominican Day Parade down 6th Avenue in Manhattan.
Cheril Sanchez for Gothamist
Advertisement
Slide 4 of 16
Revelers celebrate the 40th annual National Dominican Day Parade down 6th Avenue in Manhattan.
arrow
Revelers celebrate the 40th annual National Dominican Day Parade down 6th Avenue in Manhattan.
Cheril Sanchez for Gothamist
Slide 5 of 16
Revelers celebrate the 40th annual National Dominican Day Parade down 6th Avenue in Manhattan.
arrow
Revelers celebrate the 40th annual National Dominican Day Parade down 6th Avenue in Manhattan.
Cheril Sanchez for Gothamist
Slide 6 of 16
Revelers celebrate the 40th annual National Dominican Day Parade down 6th Avenue in Manhattan.
arrow
Revelers celebrate the 40th annual National Dominican Day Parade down 6th Avenue in Manhattan.
Cheril Sanchez for Gothamist
Advertisement
Slide 7 of 16
Revelers celebrate the 40th annual National Dominican Day Parade down 6th Avenue in Manhattan.
arrow
Revelers celebrate the 40th annual National Dominican Day Parade down 6th Avenue in Manhattan.
Cheril Sanchez for Gothamist
Slide 8 of 16
Revelers celebrate the 40th annual National Dominican Day Parade down 6th Avenue in Manhattan.
arrow
Revelers celebrate the 40th annual National Dominican Day Parade down 6th Avenue in Manhattan.
Cheril Sanchez for Gothamist
Slide 9 of 16
Revelers celebrate the 40th annual National Dominican Day Parade down 6th Avenue in Manhattan.
arrow
Revelers celebrate the 40th annual National Dominican Day Parade down 6th Avenue in Manhattan.
Cheril Sanchez for Gothamist
Slide 10 of 16
Revelers celebrate the 40th annual National Dominican Day Parade down 6th Avenue in Manhattan.
arrow
Revelers celebrate the 40th annual National Dominican Day Parade down 6th Avenue in Manhattan.
Cheril Sanchez for Gothamist
Slide 11 of 16
Revelers celebrate the 40th annual National Dominican Day Parade down 6th Avenue in Manhattan.
arrow
Revelers celebrate the 40th annual National Dominican Day Parade down 6th Avenue in Manhattan.
Cheril Sanchez for Gothamist
Slide 12 of 16
Revelers celebrate the 40th annual National Dominican Day Parade down 6th Avenue in Manhattan.
arrow
Revelers celebrate the 40th annual National Dominican Day Parade down 6th Avenue in Manhattan.
Cheril Sanchez for Gothamist
Advertisement
Slide 13 of 16
Revelers celebrate the 40th annual National Dominican Day Parade down 6th Avenue in Manhattan.
arrow
Revelers celebrate the 40th annual National Dominican Day Parade down 6th Avenue in Manhattan.
Cheril Sanchez for Gothamist
Slide 14 of 16
Revelers celebrate the 40th annual National Dominican Day Parade down 6th Avenue in Manhattan.
arrow
Revelers celebrate the 40th annual National Dominican Day Parade down 6th Avenue in Manhattan.
Cheril Sanchez for Gothamist
Slide 15 of 16
Revelers celebrate the 40th annual National Dominican Day Parade down 6th Avenue in Manhattan.
arrow
Revelers celebrate the 40th annual National Dominican Day Parade down 6th Avenue in Manhattan.
Cheril Sanchez for Gothamist
Slide 16 of 16
Revelers celebrate the 40th annual National Dominican Day Parade down 6th Avenue in Manhattan.
arrow
Revelers celebrate the 40th annual National Dominican Day Parade down 6th Avenue in Manhattan.
Cheril Sanchez for Gothamist
arrow
End
Back To Article