- Photo Gallery

Pablo Delano, Dancers at Dominican Day, Parade, Midtown, 1994–1995.
Ed Grazda, Abu Bakr Sedig Mosque, Flushing NY, 1995.
Saul Leiter, Dick and Adele, the Village, c. 1947.
Michael Spano, Untitled [Man in street on phone, Police Plaza near Canal Street]. 1994.
Joseph Maida, Men in Park, 2001.
Ken Heyman, Dogs’ Last Swim in Central Park Lake, New York, 1985.
Mitch Epstein, Untitled [New York #11], 1996.
Mitch Epstein, Untitled [New York #9], 1996.
Inge Morath, A Llama in Times Square, 1957.
Pablo Delano, Merengue Musicians, Upper Broadway, 1994–1995.
Ted Croner, later 1940s.
Bruce Cratsley, Brooklyn Bridge Centennial, 1983 Museum of the City of New York. Gift of Joy of Giving Something, Inc., 2020.10.51.
Stephen Barker, Nightswimming, 1993–1994.
Berenice Abbott, Stanton and Orchard Streets, 1936.
Mitch Epstein, Untitled [New York City #21]. 1997.