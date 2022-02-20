- Photo Gallery

Hamburger
Pablo Delano, Dancers at Dominican Day, Parade, Midtown, 1994–1995.

Gift of the photographer, Courtesy of the Museum of the City of New York
Ed Grazda, Abu Bakr Sedig Mosque, Flushing NY, 1995.

Museum of the City of New York. Gift of Joy of Giving Something, Inc., 2020.10.158.
Saul Leiter, Dick and Adele, the Village, c. 1947.

Museum of the City of New York. Gift of Joy of Giving Something, Inc., 2020.10.222. Courtesy of the Estate of Saul Leiter.
Michael Spano, Untitled [Man in street on phone, Police Plaza near Canal Street]. 1994.

Museum of the City of New York. Gift of Joy of Giving Something, Inc., 2020.10.593. Courtesy of the Photographer
Joseph Maida, Men in Park, 2001.

Museum of the City of New York. Gift of Joy of Giving Something, Inc., 2020.10.260. Courtesy of the Photographer
Ken Heyman, Dogs’ Last Swim in Central Park Lake, New York, 1985.

Museum of the City of New York. Gift of Joy of Giving Something, Inc., 2020.10.194. Courtesy of the Estate of Ken Heyman
Mitch Epstein, Untitled [New York #11], 1996.

Museum of the City of New York. Gift of Joy of Giving Something, Inc., 2020.10.91 Courtesy of the Photographer
Mitch Epstein, Untitled [New York #9], 1996.

Museum of the City of New York. Gift of Joy of Giving Something, Inc., 2020.10.96. Courtesy of the Photographer
Inge Morath, A Llama in Times Square, 1957.

Museum of the City of New York. Gift of Joy of Giving Something, Inc., 2020.10.277. Courtesy of the Estate of Inge Morath.
Pablo Delano, Merengue Musicians, Upper Broadway, 1994–1995.

Gift of the photographer, Courtesy of the Museum of the City of New York
Ted Croner, later 1940s.

Courtesy of the Estate of Ted Croner
Bruce Cratsley, Brooklyn Bridge Centennial, 1983 Museum of the City of New York. Gift of Joy of Giving Something, Inc., 2020.10.51.

Courtesy of the Estate of Bruce Cratsley.
Stephen Barker, Nightswimming, 1993–1994.

Museum of the City of New York. Gift of Joy of Giving Something, Inc., 2020.10.9., Courtesy of Daniel Cooney Fine Art, NYC and the Photographer
Berenice Abbott, Stanton and Orchard Streets, 1936.

Museum of the City of New York. Gift of Joy of Giving Something, Inc., 2020.10.1.
Mitch Epstein, Untitled [New York City #21]. 1997.

Museum of the City of New York. Gift of Joy of Giving Something, Inc., 2020.10.115. Courtesy of the Photographer
