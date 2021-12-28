Omicron may have forced the drastic downscaling of Times Square’s traditionally jam-packed New Year's Eve Celebration—among other restrictions, only 15,000 masked and vaxxed revelers will be allowed into the party pens—but the world famous Waterford Crystal ball has to get fully dressed for the festivities nonetheless. This year that means replacing 192 triangles on the Ball's facade with a new pattern that evokes "the “Gift of Wisdom," said Jeffrey Strauss, the co-organizer of Times Square New Year's Eve.

"This is the fun part," Strauss told Gothamist on Monday from the roof of One Times Square. "The Gift of Wisdom is represented by a wheel, surrounded by petals of knowledge growing ever forward. It's a beautiful design and joins the Gift of Imagination, the Gift of Harmony, The Gift of Fellowship and many others on the ball to create a patchwork of hopes and dreams."

Of course, the spectacle is staged as much for the in-person party as it is for the estimated one billion viewers around the world who watch the ball drop on television and online. And to keep them all entertained in the hours leading up to midnight, there will be a full slate of celebrities and performers on hand, including LL Cool J, Chlöe, KT Tunstall, Karol G, and Journey, who will presumably be belting out "Don’t Stop Believin'," a pandemic-era NYE anthem if there ever was one.

The New York City Football Club will also be in attendance, fresh off their MLS Cup Championship, the only NYC pro team to win it all in the past ten years. The USO Show Troupe, Liza Koshy and her “fitacular” dance show, and the Sino-American Friendship Association are also scheduled to appear.