Santacon has been a part of New York City's holiday season for nearly a quarter-century now, and after last year's event was canceled because of the pandemic, the roving all-day party was back with a vengeance on Saturday as thousands of jolly revelers swarmed parts of Midtown and the East Village.

At 9 a.m. on Sunday, the NYPD told Gothamist there were no incidents to report from the event. While at least one video of a fight has surfaced, it's unclear if it's from this year's Santacon (the Daily Mail reports several fights had to be broken up).