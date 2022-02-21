Governor Kathy Hochul spoke from a stage on Hester Street before marching. "I'm so happy to be here," she said. "When I see this crowd it says to me one thing: that New York is as strong as the tiger... and that's what this parade symbolizes." She also addressed the economic distress the area has faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying, "I walked these streets, and this was a ghost town for too long."

Mayor Eric Adams made brief remarks as well — "This community was devastated by COVID and anti-Asian violence," he said. "This is the Year of the Tiger, and you're going to hear the roar all over this city as we roar back in a strong way. We're coming back and we will support you in a real way."