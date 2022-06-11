Part of the fun of going to a festival is strolling up to a performance by someone you've never heard of before, but who has legions of devoted fans on the rail, shrieking and singing along to all the songs. Such was the case with Julia Wolf, who performed twice on Friday: first on the big main stage at 1:00, and later on the more intimate Bud Light Seltzer venue.

Britney Jackson was right up front for both shows. "I'm from Dallas, Texas," she told us, "and I traveled all the way here just for Julia Wolf. I mean, I do fuck with Kid Cudi and Jack Harlow, but she's really who I came here for. I love her so much, I relate to all of her music, she's really inspirational, and I just want to be her best friend."

Wolf herself had a much shorter trip to Citi Field yesterday. A Queens local, Wolf got her start by recording songs in her bedroom in Astoria starting at the end of 2019, and posting them online, building up a fanbase during the pandemic. "This is the first time I've ever even been to Gov Ball," she told Gothamist, "and it was pure magic being up there, just feeding off the crowd. They're so loving and welcoming. So much good energy. It was perfect."