Some 100,000 people flooded the Citi Field parking lots this past weekend for the 11th annual Governors Ball music festival. The weather totally cooperated while nearly 50 different acts performed on three big stages — and on all three days the vibes were impeccable.

"I'm having a blast," Detroit native Laura Topf told Gothamist from the front rail, right before Japanese Breakfast came on stage on Sunday. "This is a great time, all the sets today have been great. I've been here all weekend, and meeting everyone in the pit has been super fun. Everyone's so cool. Everyone's very nice, and, like, not rude."