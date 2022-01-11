Over the past few years, the Garment District Alliance has shown an admirable dedication to installing giant glowing things on their pedestrian plazas, which take over several blocks of Broadway just south of Times Square. Pre-pandemic, we got the trippy Iceberg, and the big musical seesaws, and then last winter Prismatica filled the space with rainbows.

The plaza got another glow up on Monday, with an immersive, illuminated tunnel called Passage. Created by Serge Maheu, with fabrication and assembly by Félix Ménard, the 100-foot-long artwork is made up of 20 circles of light that pulsate and "sing" as you stroll, or skip, or sprint through them.