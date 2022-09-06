For two years, Labor Day, and the weeks leading up to it, have been uncharacteristically quiet in Brooklyn. There has been no early-morning J’Ouvert procession down Empire Boulevard, nor Nostrand Avenue; no iconic West Indian Day Parade down Eastern Parkway.

Labor Day Carnival – which comprises J’Ouvert and the West Indian Day Parade, as well as a number of other celebrations and competitions that happen mostly in Brooklyn – was canceled in both 2020 and 2021 because of the health risks associated with large gatherings during the throes of the pandemic.

But with restrictions loosened this year, the large-scale, multi-Caribbean celebration returned in full force, with a new generation eager to keep pace with more seasoned revelers. Allen M. Pierre, a Haitian-born photographer who lives in Brooklyn, photographed the many scenes that make-up Labor Day Carnival for Gothamist.

See some selections below as well as the full gallery above.

Young mas players at Junior Carnival.

A young drummer watches the Pan in Motion steel orchestra at a steel pan competition in Crown Heights.

A crowd of onlookers along Eastern Parkway.

A young parade-goer examines a Jab Jab character alongside the parade route.

A young parade goer is carried down the parade route.

