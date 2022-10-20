The Ronald O. Perelman Performing Arts Center at the World Trade Center — the new multi-space arts and culture complex scheduled to open in 2023 — has named Khady Kamara as its inaugural executive director. Kamara comes to the performing arts center from Second Stage Theater, where she was named executive director in September 2020 after a long and distinguished tenure at Arena Stage in Washington.

“Khady’s impressive leadership qualities were immediately evident when I worked with her at Arena Stage as a guest artist,” said Bill Rauch, the performing art center's artistic director, in an email to Gothamist. “Through the years, her accomplishments at Arena Stage and most recently at Second Stage here in New York, have been extraordinary, including her work with Lynn Nottage’s play 'Clyde’s.' She shares the values that the performing arts center and its leadership team are committed to accomplishing. In many ways we are kindred spirits, and I am delighted to partner with someone who will both support and challenge me to be the best artistic director I can be.”

Originally from Senegal, Kamara was educated at Wells College and the University of Maryland. She serves on the board of the League of Resident Theaters and was elected to the board of governors of the Broadway League last December. In June, she received a Tony Award for her participation in the revival staging of “Take Me Out.”

“I am thrilled to work with the board of directors, Bill Rauch, and the entire team to build the Perelman Performing Arts Center,” Kamara said in a prepared statement. “It will be a place of expansive creativity, where artists and audiences together will explore and embrace the complexities of our shared existence. By making this wonderful new institution on the World Trade Center campus a reality, we are demonstrating the power of art to foster community and bring people together.”