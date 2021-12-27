Smith was overcome with emotion when she received the key. Calling it "awesome," she reflected on moving to New York City.

"I was thinking this morning, when I learned of this honor. What have I done in NYC, what have I given NYC to earn this? But most of all I kept thinking of what NYC has given to me," she said. "I came here in 1967 from a real rural area of South Jersey. I had just a few dollars in my pocket, and no real prospects. I came here to get a job and to see what I was made of. And I found that the city, with all of its diversities and possibilities, if you're willing to work, if you maintain your enthusiasm, you'll make it."

Smith moved to Detroit in 1979, where she lived with her husband, Fred Sonic Smith, but after his death in 1994, she moved back to the city. "It was very hard times, probably the hardest time in my life," she said. "Again, with hard work and enthusiasm, the city embraced me again... gave me another chance to rebuild my life and continue to evolve as an artist."

She hoped that New Yorkers "will also protect our city, its history, its historic streets and architecture, its community gardens, its trees. All of these things we need, we need because they are part of our identity as New Yorkers. Also the Empire State Building, new skyscrapers, progress, but also the small things. That is part of our great city."

Smith also declared, "I wish I could give NYC the key to me. That's how I feel about our city with all its challenges and difficulties, it remains... the most diverse city, to me, in the world. The city that has so many possibilities."

She and band member, Lenny Kaye, were given birthday cupcakes (Kaye turned 75 on Monday, Smith will be 75 on Thursday), before they performed "Ghost Dance," which de Blasio said was his favorite song of hers.