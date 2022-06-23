Patrick Adams may not have been a household name, but the work he did on a mountain of disco, soul, R&B and hip-hop records throughout the 1970s and ‘80s left an indelible mark on global dance music in general, and on the New York sound in particular.

The 72-year-old writer, producer, engineer and arranger died in his sleep on Wednesday morning, his daughter Joi Sanchez confirmed on Facebook, leaving behind a legacy unmatched in the city’s club culture, and sparking social media tributes from generations of musicians, DJs and club-goers.

The list of producers whose music made the leap from the disco heyday of Studio 54 to the golden era of New York rap is very short. But Adams made records that are considered classics in both milieus, and remain DJ set favorites.

Born in Harlem on March 17, 1950, Adams grew up and lived there throughout his life, and first learned about working with music by joining the glee club while attending Cardinal Hayes High School in the Bronx. He aspired to be a record producer from a young age, he told journalist Jeff Mao in a 2013 interview for Red Bull Music Academy, before he even understood what the music studio-bound gig meant. Adams often said that his initial music education came from hanging out at the backdoor of the Apollo Theater as a teenager in the mid- and late-1960s. He befriended the legendary venue’s stage manager, Pete Long, and its house orchestra conductor, Reuben Phillips, who allowed him to watch dress rehearsals of incoming bands, and sometimes hand out sheet music to the musicians — “almost like an apprentice,” he told Mao.