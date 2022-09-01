The buildings at 78 and 80 St. Marks Place in the East Village are deeply rooted in New York’s bygone Prohibition Era, a time of organized crime, swanky jazz clubs, and rumrunners smuggling booze into speakeasies through underground tunnels.

The buildings now house Theatre 80, an off-Broadway theater established in the early 1960s, as well as the adjacent William Barnacle Tavern and, upstairs, the Museum of the American Gangster — and all three are presently embroiled in a two-year battle to stay open. The theater could soon be the latest pandemic casualty along with countless other New York City theaters and bars.

Lorcan and Genie Otway, who own Theatre 80 as well as the tavern and museum, have been struggling to recover from COVID-19 closures, and in November 2020 were unable to make payments on a loan against the properties, which ballooned from $6 million before the pandemic to nearly $12 million, including legal penalties.

They’re far from alone in struggling to recover from the pandemic. According to a report from the state comptroller's office, employment in the arts, entertainment, and recreation sector was at its peak in the summer of 2019. But pandemic-related shutdowns in 2020 caused a 55% drop in employment, and the sector has yet to recover.

Now, with a court decision threatening their imminent eviction, the Otways are desperately trying to save an establishment awash in cultural heritage. The theater's entrance and the tavern are filled with historical memorabilia: paintings, autographed photos of famous actors and artists who have set foot in the building, and other Prohibition Era relics.

“It's very important to us that when you come here for a play or for a drink, you're coming to an authentic environment,” Lorcan Otway said.