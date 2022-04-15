Today, the New York Mets will play their home opener at Citi Field, with Chris Bassitt on the mound and a new statue of the late ace Tom Seaver being unveiled before the game. And as usual, fans will be able to buy hot dogs, beer and Cracker Jacks while they watch the game. But there are lots of new features at the ballpark in 2022, and on a chilly, overcast March day, a scrum of reporters (including this rabid Mets fan) were ushered into the Citi Field press room to learn more.

There, a variety of speakers addressed everything from game-day promotions – a Francisco Lindor bobblehead gnome, a Pete Alonso polar bear bobblehead – to some pretty futuristic technology. “Our new Mets Express entry technology… will allow fans to use their face as their ticket to enter the ballpark,” explained Oscar Fernandez, the Mets’ vice president of technology solutions.