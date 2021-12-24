She prints out each page of the poem

and displays it outside her brownstone,

underneath a sparkly peace sign,

as a tribute to a legend homegrown.

Salzman and her fiancee Dave Comee

first put it up five years ago.

But on Instagram this year it's been met

with particularly jubilant gusto.

***

Now we pause our holiday rhyme

to ask Salzman a question just because:

Why do they celebrate this tradition

when she doesn't even believe in Santa Claus?

"Technically I'm Jewish, it's not even my holiday,"

she told Gothamist over the phone.

"It's a really nice thing to do."

And that's nothing to bemoan.

***

She said, "I think if you ever get a chance

to spread a little peace and joy,

you get it back tenfold,"

and, she added, this was no ploy.

"So there's no motivation behind this,

[except] to make people happy.

It's become a neighborhood staple."

And there's nothing wrong with being a little sappy.