The Broadway League and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) say a tentative agreement has been reached among the two parties and Disney Theatrical, averting a strike that IATSE members were in the process of voting to authorize.

The agreement, which was announced today in a succinct statement circulated by IATSE and The Broadway League, still requires ratification.

“The respective parties will inform their members of the details of this agreement in the coming days,” the joint media statement said.

Representatives for The Broadway League and IATSE declined to discuss specifics of the agreement prior to ratification.

The accord follows IATSE announcing yesterday that it was voting to authorize a strike, after negotiations stalled with The Broadway League – the national trade organization of theater owners, producers, presenters and vendors – and Disney Theatrical.

Those negotiations involved stagehands, hair and makeup artists, and wardrobe personnel who work under the terms of a “pink contract.” Such professionals are employed directly by productions, often coming to New York with shows that started elsewhere. They work alongside local stagehands employed by theaters, who are covered by IATSE Local One.

The professionals covered by the “pink contract” work on 45 theatrical shows, including 28 productions on Broadway and 17 on tour. Had a strike been authorized, Broadway might not have ground to an immediate standstill, but the impact of striking workers almost certainly would have disrupted business quickly.

The threat of a theater strike came at a time when Hollywood is reeling from the impact of two unions, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), striking concurrently.

New York Public Radio has a collective bargaining agreement with SAG-AFTRA. However, our staff belongs to a different branch from the actors and writers, and is not involved in either strike.