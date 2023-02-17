Seven Picks a Week is our guide to what’s worth catching in arts, culture and activities during the week ahead, with contributions from reporters throughout the WNYC/Gothamist newsroom and colleagues from WQXR and "All of It." See NYC’s most beloved orchid show If you’re looking for a fabulous flower fest to feast your eyes upon, we’ve got you covered: The New York Botanical Garden’s 20th annual orchid exhibition returns this weekend. “The Orchid Show: Natural Heritage,” which opens on Saturday, was created by landscape artist Lily Kwong. Inspired by paintings of Chinese mountainscapes passed through her family from Shanghai, the exhibit will explore Kwong’s familial heritage, medicinal traditions and the immersive world of nature, with dazzling colors and arrangements. The exhibit is open through April 23, and tickets are on sale now. – Ben Yakas Chill out with gorgeous choral music in a sublime setting I am an unabashed choral geek, singing in groups all through school and even now. So sign me up for the Miller Theatre’s presentation of The Gesualdo Six, offering the delights of English Renaissance vocal music — heavy on the William Byrd and Thomas Tallis — sung by a superb ensemble in the acoustics and setting of St. Mary's Church in the theater district (or Smokey Mary's, as it's called, because of the high church rituals with incense during services). I know it might sound terribly esoteric, but this is ravishing and calming music. Couldn't we all use some of that right now? It's happening on Saturday at 8 p.m.; learn more here. – Ed Yim, WQXR

The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum is planning a slate of activities to coincide with public schools' winter break. Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

Check out 'Kids Week' at the Intrepid Museum Looking for some fun during winter break? The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum is planning eight days of STEAM-inspired activities to coincide with NYC public schools’ winter break, with a series that runs from this Saturday to the next. Kids can learn about space suits and telescopes from NASA scientists and engineers; on Tuesday, Feb. 21, they can enjoy a performance from the Blue Man Group; Skye from "PAW Patrol Live" will make a guest appearance on Saturday, Feb. 25. Kids Week programming is included with museum admission. Tickets start at $36 for adults; $13 for children; and kids under 4 are free. You can learn more about Kids Week here. – Kerry Shaw Participate in a family-friendly creative approach to Black history and culture For parents seeking upbeat activities to occupy the kids while New York City schools are on break next week, Brooklyn Children’s Museum will celebrate people of the African diaspora in its Black Future Festival. A week-long roster of events running Feb. 19 to Feb. 26 includes interactive dance presentations, collage activities, farming workshops and a double dutch jump-along. Tickets are $13 per day, $12 for grandparents and free for children aged 5 and younger. To view the schedule and purchase tickets, visit here. – Precious Fondren

Russell Gunn and his Royal Krunk Jazz Orkestra celebrate Amiri Baraka's "Blues People" on Saturday night at the Apollo Theater. Courtesy of the artists

Celebrate 'Blues People' at the Apollo Theater The late author and poet Amiri Baraka published "Blues People," his foundational study of Black music and its decisive place in American culture, in 1963. Now, to mark the book's 20th anniversary, the Apollo Theater in Harlem presents "The Blues and Its People," a star-studded musical event built around trumpeter, composer and bandleader Russell Gunn and his omnivorously swinging, funky Royal Krunk Jazz Orkestra. Gunn & Co. will be joined by a slate of pan-generational jazz luminaries, including Oliver Lake, Craig Harris, Jazzmeia Horn and Stefon Harris, for an evening of jazz, spirituals and the blues. It's happening on Saturday at 8 p.m., and you can grab your tickets here. – Steve Smith Revisit an all-time literary classic, reset in Harlem

The new play from Obie-winning playwright Marcus Gardley uses the story of "The Odyssey" as inspiration for a new tale, following a Black soldier attempting to reunite with his family in modern-day Harlem. Gardley and actor Harriett D. Foy joined us this week to discuss their production, "black odyssey," which runs through March 26 at Classic Stage Company. – Alison Stewart and Jordan Lauf, "All of It"