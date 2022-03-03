If you are looking for more context — geopolitical, historical and otherwise — into the current, ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, there are resources on hand at your local library branch.
Bogdan Horbal, Curator for Slavic & East European Collections at the New York Public Library, has offered a reading list, which he says will give insight into "the circumstances that led to what is now the largest conflict to erupt in Europe since World War II."
His list, below, includes mostly recent works meant to shed light on the complex shared history of the area, as well as what he calls the "pivotal moments" that have played out over the last few decades.
"From this complexity comes varied perspectives and competing perspectives, with different understandings of how history has developed," Horbal says. "Taken together with the challenges Ukraine has faced, both internally and externally, ever since its post-Soviet transformation into an independent state, there is a lot to know."
Here's where to start:
Available Through The NYPL's Circulating Catalog
General Works on Ukraine
- Borderland: A Journey Through the History of Ukraine by Anna Reid (Also available: ebook)
- The Gates of Europe: A History of Ukraine by Serhii Plokhy (Also available: ebook)
- Red Famine: Stalin's War on Ukraine by Tim Judah (Also available: ebook, audiobook)
- The Ukrainians: Unexpected Nation by Andrew Wilson (Also available: ebook)
- Ukraine: What Everyone Needs to Know by Serhy Yekelchyk
Post-1991 Developments
- Roots of Russia's War in Ukraine by Elizabeth A. Wood, William E. Pomeranz, E. Wayne Merry, and Maxim Trudolyubov
- Ukraine and the Art of Strategy by Lawrence Freedman
- Ukraine: A Nation on the Borderland by Karl Schlögel
- Ukraine Over the Edge: Russia, the West and the "New Cold War" by Gordon M. Hahn (Also available: ebook)
- In Wartime: Stories from Ukraine by Tim Judah (Also available: ebook)
Available Through The NYPL's Research Catalog (to read on-site at the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building only)
General Works on Ukraine
- The Battle for Ukrainian: A Comparative Perspective Edited by Michael S. Flier and Andrea Graziosi
- The Cossack Myth: History and Nationhood in the Age of Empires by Serhii Plokhy
- Culture, Nation, and Identity: The Ukrainian-Russian Encounter, 1600-1945 Edited by Andreas Kappeler, Zenon Kohut, Frank Sysyn, and Mark von Hagen
- The Frontline: Essays on Ukraine's Past and Present by Serhii Plokhy
- The Future of the Past: New Perspectives on Ukrainian History Edited by Serhii Plokhy
- A History of Ukraine: The Land and Its Peoples by Paul Robert Magocsi
- Making Ukraine Soviet: Literature and Cultural Politics Under Lenin and Stalin by Olena Palko
- Revolutionary Ukraine, 1917-2017: History's Flashpoints and Today's Memory Wars by Myroslav Shkandrij
- Russia and Ukraine: Literature and the Discourse of Empire from Napoleonic to Postcolonial Times by Myroslav Shkandrij
- Total Wars and the Making of Modern Ukraine, 1914-1954 by George Liber
- Ukraine and Europe: Cultural Encounters and Negotiations Edited by Giovanna Brogi Bercoff, Marko Pavlyshyn, and Serhii Plokhy
- Ukraine: Contested Nationhood in a European Context by Ulrich Schmid
- Ukraine in Histories and Stories: Essays by Ukrainian Intellectuals Edited by Volodymyr Yermolenko
- Ukraine, the Middle East, and the West by Thomas M. Prymak
Post-1991 Developments
- Decentralization, Regional Diversity, and Conflict: The Case of Ukraine Edited by Hanna Shelest and Maryna Rabinovych
- Language of Conflict: Discourses of the Ukrainian Crisis Edited by Natalia Knoblock
- Normalizing Corruption: Failures of Accountability in Ukraine by Erik S. Herron
- Religion During the Russian-Ukrainian Conflict Edited by Elizabeth Clark and Dmytro Vovk
- Ukraine and the Empire of Capital: From Marketisation to Armed Conflict by Yuliya Yurchenko
- Ukraine and Russia: From Civilized Divorce to Uncivil War by Paul D'Anieri
- Ukraine in the Crossfire by Chris Kaspar de Ploeg
- Ukraine's Euromaidan: Analyses of a Civil Revolution Edited by David R. Marples and Frederick V. Mills
- Ukraine's Maidan, Russia's War: A Chronicle and Analysis of the Revolution of Dignity by Mychailo Wynnyckyj
- Ukraine's Quest for Identity: Embracing Cultural Hybridity in Literary Imagination, 1991-2011 by Maria G. Rewakowicz
- Ukrainian Women Writers and the National Imaginary: From the Collapse of the USSR to the Euromaidan by Oleksandra Wallo
- A War of Songs: Popular Music and Recent Russia-Ukraine Relations by Arve Hansen, Andrei Rogatchevski, Yngvar Steinholt, and David-Emil Wickström