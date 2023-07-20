New York City’s Restaurant Week returns this summer, starting on July 24 and running through Aug. 20.

The “week,” which is actually a month long, is organized by New York City Tourism and Conventions, and offers deals for two-course lunches and three-course dinners at over 500 restaurants across the city. There are options for finding deals in all five boroughs.

Participating restaurants include Sylvia’s in Harlem, Bar Boulud by Lincoln Center and Palo Santo in Brooklyn. All of the menus offered in Restaurant Week are prix fixe, and you can find a complete list of places at the NYC tourism website.

Rick Camac, the Institute of Culinary Education's executive director of industry relations, called Restaurant Week a good opportunity for people to try higher-end restaurants for a bargain.

“If I’m a diner who either doesn’t go out that much or doesn’t get to experience the best of the best … I’d go to the places that are not approachable to me, price-point-wise,” said Camac.

Restaurant Week used to take place over two weeks each year -- one in the winter and and another in the summer. Part of its original goal was boosting restaurant sales during slower periods of the year.

Since its inception, it has sprawled into an event that now lasts eight weeks a year: four in the summer and four in the winter.

But the idea of Restaurant Week has been notoriously challenging for some restaurant owners. According to Camac, there are a few drawbacks for restaurateurs during this promotional period.

“You’re gonna struggle during those weeks if you don’t participate, because people love that bargain,” said Camac.

On the one hand, Camac said, restaurants can use this opportunity to bring in new customers. There is also a chance to “upsell” customers, or offer them additional options on the menu for an extra cost, such as wine and liquor, or even other dishes on the regular à la carte menu.

But Camac, who managed restaurants for 16 years, also noted that people who participate in Restaurant Week almost never return to the places they try.

Here are some options for this summer’s upcoming Restaurant Week:

Manhattan

ABC Cocina

Bar Boulud (a Rick Camac recommendation)

ilili

Sylvia’s

The Russian Tea Room

Brooklyn

Palo Santo

Recette

Tanoreen

The Bronx

Maisonetta

Chocobar Cortés

Queens

The Queensboro

Knock Knock

Staten Island

Maizal

Sally’s Southern