On Wednesday morning — Women’s Equality Day, commemorating the 1920 ratification of the 19th Amendment — a group of New Yorkers gathered in Central Park for the unveiling of New York City's sixth statue honoring real women. Sojourner Truth, Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton now join the 23 historical statues in the park that honor men, along with fictional females like Alice in Wonderland.

This is the first statue in Central Park to depict real women, a celebratory occasion, but one that was briefly controversial when the group behind it — the nonprofit Monumental Women's Statue Fund — originally chose to feature only white women, casting aside the importance of Black women’s voices in the fight for the right to vote.

Additionally, the original statue design called for Anthony and Stanton to hold a scroll, which listed 22 more women who had important roles in the Suffrage movement. About 1/3rd of the 22 listed were Black activists, including Truth, Ida B. Wells, and Mary Church Terrell. At the time, Gloria Steinem told the NY Times, "It is not only that it is not enough, [it’s that it looks as if Anthony and Stanton] are standing on the names of these other women."

Following the criticism, the group redesigned the statue to include Truth alongside Anthony and Stanton. And today, the monument — located at the park's Literary Walk — has become a celebratory occasion once again, even if it took a long time to get here.