Marking the culmination of Pride Month celebrations in New York City, this weekend will be a busy one, full of events all around New York City. Whether you celebrate among family and friends or plan to hit the streets for a public get-together, there will be something for everyone to get themselves into all weekend. Keep an eye on the weather forecast, which currently calls for a wet weekend with thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday. But even if parades get rained out, spirits will soar. Here are details about where to find the weekend's major events, including the official NYC Pride March on Sunday. NYC Drag March What is it? The NYC Drag March is an annual event commemorating the 1969 uprising at the Stonewall Inn, and was organized in 1994 after the NYC Pride March excluded drag queens and others from the official events. (Learn more about the event's history here.) But while it's rooted in protest, the march is also known for wild and sexy costuming. When is it? Friday, June 23. Participants will gather at Tompkins Square Park at 7 p.m. What’s the route? At 8 p.m. participants will circle the park, then begin to march across the Village toward the Stonewall Inn at 8:30 p.m.

The NYC Drag March, happening on Friday night, marks the unofficial but now traditional opening to Pride Weekend in New York City. Scott Lynch/Gothamist

New York City Dyke March What is it? The New York City Dyke March is an annual event where thousands of self-identified dykes hit the streets of Manhattan to raise awareness about women’s and trans rights. Organizers emphasized it is not a parade, but explicitly a march. The theme of this year's event — “Not your f---ing body, not your f---ing business” — “speaks to laws that are being put on banning gender affirming care and the overturning of Roe v. Wade,” said organizer Myra Shapiro. Who's welcomed? Anyone for whom the word “dyke” resonates is more than welcome to join the march, organizers say. “That includes trans dykes of all genders, that includes bisexual dykes, and pansexual dykes, it includes dykes across demographics,” said Nate Shalev, another organizer. “The march is for dykes," Shapiro added, "and we ask that allies cheer us on from the sides.” The organizers are also implementing policies for the safety of disabled participants. Sections of the procession will be reserved for mandatory masking, and a system of color-coded stickers will help marchers signal their preferred level of social distancing. Everyone is encouraged to wear masks, and to get tested before and after the march. "We'll have our wheelchairs available for folks, and folks to push the wheelchairs," Shalev said. "We'll also have sighted guides." When is it? Saturday, June 24 at 5 p.m. What's the route? The march will begin at Bryant Park, proceeding down Fifth Avenue to Washington Square Park.

Organizers of the New York City Dyke March have gone to great lengths to establish a safe and inclusive protest event. Sai Mokhtari/Gothamist

NYC Pride March What is it? The NYC Pride March is probably the largest gathering on offer this weekend. Although it’s often referred to socially as the Pride Parade, officially, organizers still call it a march. The first Pride March was held one year after the Stonewall Uprising in 1970. The event has become a full-blown annual celebration. Who's welcomed? This year’s theme, “Stand in Solidarity,” is meant to unite those inside and outside of the LGBTQ+ community. “We're sliding back on a lot of our rights,” organizer Bansri Manek said. “There are lots of bills out currently against some form of queer rights and trans rights. It is more important than ever that we all stand together as one community for our rights, and that includes even allies.” When is it? Sunday, June 25, beginning with a moment of silence at 11:59 a.m. to honor people who died during the AIDS epidemic and victims of hate crimes, Manek says. The event officially ends around 6 p.m., but count on participants to continue celebrating long after. What’s the route? The march will take off from 25th Street and heads south along Fifth Avenue, then west along Eighth Street. After passing Sixth Avenue, the march will move along Christopher Street, where the Stonewall National Monument is located. It will then head north on Seventh Avenue, passing the NYC AIDS Memorial and ending at 16th Street in Chelsea.

The NYC Pride March, the annual marquee event happening on Sunday, is emphasizing a theme of solidarity. Scott Lynch