The New York City library systems are home to millions of (print and digital) books, some more popular than others, and some titles more popular in certain boroughs. At the end of every year, the Brooklyn, Queens, and New York Public Library systems (the latter covers Manhattan, Staten Island, and the Bronx) release their most checked-out books of the year, giving New Yorkers an idea of what their neighbors have been reading.

Today they announced their top 10 checkouts of 2021 in each system for adults, teens, and children, and at least in the adult market, The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett was a big winner this year. The NYPL noted that "several of the top books—including The Vanishing Half—were featured as part of the WNYC Get Lit! virtual bookclub — a partnership with The New York Public Library started at the height of the pandemic that has led to thousands of checkouts." (Get more details on that here!)

“It’s interesting that so many of the top titles were featured as part of book clubs — the WNYC book club and others — showing that New Yorkers are certainly craving a sense of togetherness through reading following a period of unprecedented isolation,” said Lynn Lobash, NYPL’s Assistant Director of Reader Services.

Check out the full lists below, with appearances from Danielle Steel, Barack Obama, and some kid named Harry Potter.

Brooklyn Public Library

The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett The Midnight Library by Matt Haig A Promised Land by Barack Obama The Guest List by Lucy Foley Caste: the Origins of our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson Minor Feelings by Cathy Park Hong The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid

The NYPL Systemwide (the Bronx, Manhattan & Staten Island)

The Vanishing Half: A Novel by Brit Bennett Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia Klara and the Sun: A Novel by Kazuo Ishiguro A Promised Land by Barack Obama Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson The Guest List: A Novel by Lucy Foley Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, Her Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed by Lori Gottlieb The Other Black Girl: A Novel by Zakiya Dalila Harris Malibu Rising: A Novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid

The Bronx

The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett 21st Birthday by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro A Gambling Man by David Baldacci Caste: the Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson The Russian by James Patterson and James O. Born The Affair: A Novel by Danielle Steel The Red Book by James Patterson and David Ellis Win by Harlan Coben Neighbors: A Novel by Danielle Steel

Manhattan

The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett Caste: the Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson The Midnight Library by Matt Haig The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah Hamnet by Maggie O'Farrell The Guest List: A Novel by Lucy Foley Such A Fun Age: A Novel by Kiley Reid Anxious People: A Novel by Fredrik Backman translated by Neil Smith A Promised Land by Barack Obama Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

Staten Island

The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah 21st Birthday by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro Neighbors: A Novel by Danielle Steel Legacy by Nora Roberts A Gambling Man by David Baldacci Deadly Cross by James Patterson Eternal by Lisa Scottoline The Red Book by James Patterson and David Ellis The Russian by James Patterson and James O. Born The Affair: A Novel by Danielle Steel

Queens Public Library

The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah A Promised Land by Barack Obama The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett The Midnight Library by Matt Haig The Guest List: A Novel by Lucy Foley The Silent Patient by by Alex Michaelides Caste: the Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens Anxious People: A Novel by Fredrik Backman translated by Neil Smith The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V. E. Schwab

BUT WHAT ARE THE KIDS READING THESE DAYS?

Brooklyn Public Library Top 10 Checkouts for Children

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone by JK Rowling Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets by JK Rowling Guts: Smile Series, Book 3 by Raina Telgemeier Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban by JK Rowling Fetch-22: Dog Man Series, Book 8 by Dav Pilkey Wrecking Ball (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 14) by Jeff Kinney The Ugly Truth (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 5) by Jeff Kinney Amulet by Kazu Kibuishi The Getaway (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 12) by Jeff Kinney Hard Luck (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 8) by Jeff Kinney

NYPL Top 10 Checkouts for Children

Wrecking Ball (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 14) by Jeff Kinney Guts: Smile Series, Book 3 by Raina Telgemeier For Whom the Ball Rolls: Dog Man Series, Book 7 by Dav Pilkey The Deep End (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 15) by Jeff Kinney Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets by JK Rowling Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone by JK Rowling Fetch-22: Dog Man Series, Book 8 by Dav Pilkey Sisters: Smile Series, Book 2 by Raina Telgemeier The Ugly Truth (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Series, Book 5) by Jeff Kinney Brawl of the Wild: Dog Man Series, Book 6 by Dav Pilkey

Queens Public Library Top 10 Checkouts for Children

Grime and Punishment, Dog Man Series, Book 8 by Dav Pilkey Fetch-22: Dog Man Series, Book 8 by Dav Pilkey Mothering Heights, Dog Man Series, Book 10 by Dav Pilkey For Whom the Ball Rolls, Dog Man Series, Book 7 by Dav Pilkey Guts: Smile Series, Book 3 by Raina Telgemeier The Deep End (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 15) by Jeff Kinney Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey Lord of the Fleas, Dog Man Series, Book 5 by Dav Pilkey Wrecking Ball (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 14) by Jeff Kinney Dog Man Unleashed by Dav Pilkey

Brooklyn Public Library Top 10 Checkouts for Young Adults

One of Us Is Lying by Karen M McManus Naruto by Masashi Kishimoto A Court of Thorns and Roses: A Court of Thorns and Roses Series, Book 1 by Sarah J Maas Shadow and Bone: The Grisha Trilogy, Book 1 by Leigh Bardugo The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes: The Hunger Games Series by Suzanne Collins Midnight Sun: Twilight Series, Book 5 by Stephanie Meyer We Were Liars by E Lockhart Bleach by Tite Kubo The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins

NYPL Top 10 Checkouts for Young Adults

Shadow and Bone: The Grisha Trilogy, Book 1 by Leigh Bardugo Midnight Sun: Twilight Series, Book 5 by Stephanie Meyer We Were Liars by E Lockhart One of Us Is Lying: One of Us Is Lying Series, Book 1 by Karen M. McManus Siege and Storm: The Grisha Trilogy, Book 2 by Leigh Bardugo Crooked Kingdom: Dregs Series, Book 2 by Leigh Bardugo The Cruel Prince: Folk of the Air Series, Book 1 by Holly Black Five Total Strangers by Natalie D. Richards The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes: The Hunger Games Series, by Suzanne Collins One of Us Is Next: The Sequel to One of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus

Queens Public Library Top 10 Checkouts for Young Adults