After much speculation, the New York Public Library announced on Friday that the temporary Grand Central branch will close this year.

The Manhattan branch located at 135 East 46th Street will cease operations when its current lease is up on December 1st.

"This decision was not easy, but after careful consideration, it is clear it is the right one," said NYPL President Tony Marx in a statement.

As Gothamist reported earlier this year, the Grand Central branch was opened in 2009 as a "temporary site" meant to serve Midtown East residents while the 53rd Street Library — then known as the Donnell Library Center — was under construction. The original lease for the space was set to expire in 2015, but was extended because the 53rd Street facility wasn't completed and the massive Mid-Manhattan Library was about to undergo a $200 million renovation itself.

Now that both those larger libraries are reopened and thriving, Marx says NYPL can't maintain the Grand Central space.

"The Library has limited resources to serve this diverse city, and needs to be strategic and equitable about how it maintains its system and footprint," he said. "It is a challenge that requires tough decisions and this is one of them."