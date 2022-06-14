This is the first Rolling Loud headlining set for Minaj, who made an appearance during her co-headliner Future’s Miami set in 2018. A$AP Rocky, who recently welcomed his first child with Rihanna, headlined the initial Rolling Loud New York event in 2019. Future is no stranger to the Rolling Loud crowd — he headlined Rolling Loud California in 2021, and will headline the festival in Miami and Toronto before coming to NYC.

In years past Rolling Loud has presented a musical wonderland for rap fans, showcasing musicians from across the genre including Griselda, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott and J Cole. The festival was founded in 2015 by music promoters Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif. The first iteration took place that year in Miami, hosting Schoolboy Q, Juicy J, Currensy and Action Bronson in a one-day event.

Fast forward several years, and not only have the names on the bill gotten bigger – Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar and Future will headline Rolling Loud Miami in July – but the festival has gone global. Having previously hit Oakland, Los Angeles, and Australia, they will mount events this year in Toronto, the Netherlands and Portugal.