Rolling Loud, the traveling affair that bills itself as the “largest Hip-Hop Festival in the world,” announced their New York lineup this afternoon. Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky and Future will headline this year’s festival, which returns for its third outing in the birthplace of hip hop September 23rd through 25th at Citi Field.
Other prominent artists featured in this year's lineup include Lil Baby, Don Toliver, Chief Keef, 21 Savage, Pusha T, Westside Gunn, Bia, Fivio Foreign, Busta Rhymes, Erica Banks, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lil Uzi Vert and Dream Doll. (See below for the full lineup.)
This is the first Rolling Loud headlining set for Minaj, who made an appearance during her co-headliner Future’s Miami set in 2018. A$AP Rocky, who recently welcomed his first child with Rihanna, headlined the initial Rolling Loud New York event in 2019. Future is no stranger to the Rolling Loud crowd — he headlined Rolling Loud California in 2021, and will headline the festival in Miami and Toronto before coming to NYC.
In years past Rolling Loud has presented a musical wonderland for rap fans, showcasing musicians from across the genre including Griselda, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott and J Cole. The festival was founded in 2015 by music promoters Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif. The first iteration took place that year in Miami, hosting Schoolboy Q, Juicy J, Currensy and Action Bronson in a one-day event.
Fast forward several years, and not only have the names on the bill gotten bigger – Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar and Future will headline Rolling Loud Miami in July – but the festival has gone global. Having previously hit Oakland, Los Angeles, and Australia, they will mount events this year in Toronto, the Netherlands and Portugal.
Last year’s three-day Halloween weekend event in Queens brought over 80,000 music lovers for performances from Rico Nasty, Joey Bada$$, Gunna and 50 Cent. Patrons seeking breaks from moshing in the crowds were free to roam the field and take in interactive installations, including a swing ride, a haunted house hosted by 300 Entertainment, a skate park, a half basketball court and even a Rolling Loud cereal bar, along with merch tents and local food trucks.
Passes for this year’s festival go on sale to the general public this Friday at noon; prices vary, and options range from basic general admission to a VIP munchies experience. (No single-day tickets are available.) Patrons must be at least 16 for general admission tickets, and at least 18 for VIP tickets. The munchies experience will include meal tickets, a VIP merchandise package, a private merchandise store and shaded seating areas.
