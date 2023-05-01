The Metropolitan Museum of Art will roll out the red carpet tonight for its annual Costume Institute Benefit – better known as the Met Gala, a glitzy, exclusive event that attracts actors, models and fashionistas decked out in their finest, flashiest garb. But last night in Brooklyn, the city’s real celebrities – New Yorkers themselves – braved miserable weather to celebrate fashion and community at The People’s Ball, held at the Brooklyn Public Library’s central branch. The annual event, which Gothamist covered live on Instagram, provides an opportunity for everyday residents to showcase their love for creativity and fashion. Pouring rain didn’t deter hundreds of people who showed up in well-styled, tailored and extravagant looks. The evening’s events were co-hosted by actress Delissa Reynolds and arts leader Rob Fields. Singer Cunio entertained guests, and DJ Rimarkable kept everyone dancing and singing with an electric set. Midway through a runway spectacle that allowed attendees to show off their outfits, the ball honored fashion icons Dapper Dan, April Walker, Cindy Campbell and Pat Cleveland, and social-justice activists Aura Mejia and Asmeret Berhe, as “People’s Heroes” for their impact on fashion, culture and the city. Dapper Dan, who gained attention in the fashion world by designing clothing that incorporated the monograms of luxury fashion houses, emphasized how much he preferred the night’s event to the Met Gala. As someone whose creativity is inspired by everyday people, Dan says that for him, the People’s Ball is like Christmas. “Tomorrow night at the Met Gala is a whole parade of branding,” Dan said before the event. “Tonight, I'm expecting to see people being a brand within themselves.”

Caroline Fitzgerald paid homage to AOC while also making the case for literary freedom and access. Precious Fondren

Some attendees used fashion to make political statements, wearing shirts that read “Rent Is Too High” and “Fund BPL.” Caroline Fitzgerald came adorned in a handmade red-and-white dress emblazoned with the words “Read Banned Books,” paying homage to the famous “Tax the Rich” gown New York City Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wore at the 2021 Met Gala. “We all really should be paying attention, because it's totally un-American,” Fitzgerald said. “Our country is founded on the freedom to learn, to access information, and use that to enact power in our democracy. And banning books takes away that freedom.” Fitzgerald used the event to spread the word about a library program that enables teens to check out banned books. “We should seek out the information that people are trying to censor and withhold from us, because that's how we become informed voters and participants in this democracy,” she said.

Casey Sobel appreciates The People's Ball for celebrating "all the things that make us individuals, in a way that doesn't put a price tag on it." Precious Fondren

Other guests used the evening’s festivities to showcase their own creativity. Casey Sobel’s unique look included a headpiece constructed out of vinyl records, along with a dress made out of leftover album covers, zip-tied together. “The People’s Ball means the opportunity to be able to come together and celebrate all of our uniqueness,” Sobel said, “and all the things that make us individuals, in a way that doesn't put a price tag on it. like the Met Ball.” LaMont Joseph caught everyone’s attention with an over-the-top set of wings constructed to look like the sun. Joseph said there was no changing his mind about wearing the show-stopping outfit, even in the downpour. “I cried for like three hours, because there's so many pieces to the outfit,” he said. “I love being the center of attention. So the wonderful Antoine International created this one, and this is what we went with. This is craftsmanship!”

“I needed to be a part of this, because I look around and I see people that I would see on the street," said Brooklyn cake artist Alicia Riques. Precious Fondren