In 2018, Rover was given a green metal tag with the code "R7" on it, and Barrett explained that at this time he got his nickname from birders in Brooklyn, his previous chosen borough.

Paul Sweet, of the department of ornithology at the American Museum of Natural History, told WNYC/Gothamist that for years he would see Rover a fair amount in Brooklyn. "He used to hang around Green-Wood Cemetery, the Bush Terminal, Prospect Park—but you know, they can fly a long way, so not a big deal for him to come to Manhattan."

Sweet said Rover's move was likely due to the number of ducks and gulls and other prey at the Central Park Reservoir. But he said the real bald eagle hotspot is just outside of town in Croton-on-Hudson.

"Somebody reported 17 bald eagles there today [Thursday]. So there are a bunch up there at Croton. If you wanted to see a lot of eagles, you go up to Croton... you can take the train there and just walk to the park."

If you just want to see Rover, however, you'll do best in Central Park. How will you know it's him?

"If you see a high flyover, it could be any bald eagle," Barrett said. "If you see an eagle flying low or perching, the odds are high now that it is Rover if it is an adult."

During a recent sighting on Thursday, Rover was perched on the reservoir's ice just before noon -- and attempting to kill a wood duck (which survived, this time).