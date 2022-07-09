Tennis players who make it to the game's oldest tournament are obsessed with the grass at the only Grand Slam to offer a court that is biologically alive. How moist is it? How patchy? How firm? How bouncy?
That’s why for some tennis lovers it feels unthinkable to watch the tournament from the stiffness of a bar stool. The only acceptable location is on a grass lawn. Brits have made a tradition out of watching the tournament from the outside on the grassed Henman Hill, which is equipped with large television displays.
Now, fans here can do the same. New Yorkers looking to get into the grassy psyche of players and the tradition of the game can watch the tournament on the big screen at a recreated Henman Hill experience in Brooklyn.
This morning, spectators took to a free area at Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 6, which accepted walk-ins on a first-come, first-served basis, to catch the Women’s Singles finals. Russian-born Elena Rybakina, representing Kazakhstan since Russia was banned from the tournament, took home her first Grand Slam title after beating crowd-favorite Ons Jabeur.
For anyone looking to drink to their favorite players – or simply to combat the heat – classic gin cocktails and the centuries-old Wimbledon staple, strawberries & cream, are being sold on site. June through July is strawberry season in England, but the fruity tradition is said to date back to 1509 during the reign of King Henry VIII.
“The Hill in New York” at Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 6 will air the Gentlemen's Singles Final tomorrow morning at 8 a.m, with Australian Nick Kyrgios facing Serbian-born Novak Djokovic.