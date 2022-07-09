Tennis players who make it to the game's oldest tournament are obsessed with the grass at the only Grand Slam to offer a court that is biologically alive. How moist is it? How patchy? How firm? How bouncy?

That’s why for some tennis lovers it feels unthinkable to watch the tournament from the stiffness of a bar stool. The only acceptable location is on a grass lawn. Brits have made a tradition out of watching the tournament from the outside on the grassed Henman Hill, which is equipped with large television displays.

Now, fans here can do the same. New Yorkers looking to get into the grassy psyche of players and the tradition of the game can watch the tournament on the big screen at a recreated Henman Hill experience in Brooklyn.