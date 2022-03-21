Earlier this month, Lincoln Center announced with considerable fanfare that the newly refurbished David Geffen Hall is set to reopen in October, bursting with new features and amenities aimed at improved access, more diverse offerings and enhanced audience experiences. Now, the New York Philharmonic, the hall’s chief occupant, has announced details for a 2022-23 season aimed at taking advantage of what its refurbished digs have to offer, from ambitious large-scale presentations to intimate experiences in newly opened spaces.

“We emerge from the pandemic and the rebuilding process a stronger institution, transformed not only by new spaces but also by what we have learned from an ever-evolving communication with our community,” Philharmonic president and C.E.O. Deborah Borda said in a prepared statement, hailing the hall’s reopening as “the dawn of a new era” for the orchestra.

Aspects of that new era are evident at a glance. All eight of the newly commissioned works the orchestra will premiere in the season ahead are by prominent women, BIPOC, Asian, Caribbean and South American composers. One of them, the Trinidadian-American trumpeter and bandleader Etienne Charles, was tapped by Lincoln Center to create for the Philharmonic an hour-long piece, San Juan Hill, inspired by and honoring the Black and Caribbean neighborhood displaced and razed by the arts center’s establishment during the middle decades of the 20th century. In a press conference on Monday evening, Lincoln Center President and C.E.O. Henry Timms cited Shanta Thake, Lincoln Center's new Chief Artistic Officer, in calling San Juan Hill the institution's "land acknowledgement."