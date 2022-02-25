New York State is putting its support for the Ukrainian people in lights.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that landmarks throughout the state would glow blue and yellow through Sunday in solidarity with the nation as it confronts ongoing Russian aggression within its borders. From One World Trade Center to the Albany International Airport Gateway, Hochul said the lights would signify the state's readiness to respond to the crisis in support of the people of Ukraine.

"New York is the proud home of the largest Ukrainian population in the United States and we condemn the unjust and unconscionable violence being perpetrated against the people of Ukraine," Hochul said. "We stand in solidarity with those in New York who are scared for their family and loved ones, and our prayers are with the innocent victims as they fight to maintain their freedom as a sovereign people and nation."

The governor added that New York was prepared to accept refugees fleeing the country in coordination with President Joe Biden's administration.

A list of the landmarks to be lit this weekend included:

The Empire State Building

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds - Main Gate and Expo Center

The "Franklin D. Roosevelt" Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

Fairport Lift Bridge

New York City is home to some 150,000 Ukrainians