Everyone experiences happiness differently — or do we?

“The Happiness Experiment,” a multidisciplinary exhibit on view now at the New York Hall of Science in Corona, Queens invites museum goers to explore the neuroscience underlying emotional responses. Visitors can experience how color and sound can impact state of mind, get their endorphins flowing by sprinting and dancing, and lounge on hay bales or in bean-bag chairs, with plants suspended overhead — an urban take on "forest bathing."

A more fitting exhibition would be hard to envision right now, because the Hall of Science finally has plenty to be happy about. On Saturday, the family-oriented center devoted to scientific and technological discovery reopened its doors to the public, after two years of near-continual closure. The museum first shut down in March 2020 due to the pandemic, and then reopened in July 2021 for only 7 weeks before suffering significant damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in September.

The popular institution, whose Rocket Park is visible for miles around, has been a fixture in the lives of countless borough and city residents since it originally opened as a part of the 1964 World Fair. When the coronavirus pandemic forced the Hall to close, its educational programs continued online and it helped to establish a neighborhood outreach program that fostered pandemic recovery and food security. But leadership also seized the opportunity to make numerous long-needed upgrades

“What we decided to do was all the work that’s really challenging to do when your building is full of families and children and thousands of people,” said Margaret Honey, the New York Hall of Science president and C.E.O., in a recent interview conducted on Zoom. She ticked off a list of much-needed facility refreshments: upgraded restrooms, touchless water fountains, new carpet, fresh paint. “And then our fabulous exhibitions team turned to working on new exhibits,” she said.