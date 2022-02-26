As suggested by the show's title, Leatham worked with NYBG curators and collections, as well as other prominent growers, to fashion an experience meant to shift and evolve slowly, like peering through a slowly turned kaleidoscope. "My reinvention of 'Kaleidoscope' will be totally different installations than two years ago," Leatham said in a statement provided by the garden. "Every turn will display a new vision, while maintaining the thematic element of every gallery focusing on a different color experience."

Mission accomplished, according to our photographer, Sai Mokhtari, who wrote of her visit:

"It was a breath of fresh air...even through my mask. Felt fresh, refined and balanced. Following the kaleidoscope theme, the installation works to make you feel like orchids are coming from all angles. Orchids hanging from above, coming up from columns in the ground, using pools of water for 'infinite depth' as they put it, to make the audience feel immersed. The main installation is almost all white and purple... the restraint and limited use of colors, especially when presenting the flowers in so many different ways, made it feel especially cohesive and refined. Doesn't smack you in the face with the color explosions and 'tropical vibes' I might have expected, but the more time I spent in it the more I appreciated the restraint."

"The Orchid Show: Jeff Leatham's Kaleidoscope" is on view at the New York Botanical Garden through May 1.